Russian Cossacks to Macron: Your Government Is Still Supporting Nazis

As the Kiev regime keeps shelling civilian infrastructure and targeting people in Russia’s new regions and border territories, the number of innocent victims rises day after day.

2024-04-09T16:01+0000

2024-04-09T16:01+0000

2024-04-09T16:06+0000

A historic Cossack house called a 'kuren' has been destroyed by a Ukrainian attack in Donbass, prompting senior Cossack leader Nikolai Dyakonov to address French President Emmanuel Macron and the French nation.In his video message, Dyakonov demonstrated the aftermath of French ‘aid’ that is used against local people in flagrant violation of the commonly recognized laws of warfare.The officer reminded the French leadership that Cossacks have great experience in dealing with France, as they were the first Russian forces to seize Paris in 1814. He added that France should not challenge them again.“Learn the Russian language, it will come in handy,” the ataman (Cossack leader) concluded to Macron.Finally, he vowed that life in Donbass will soon return to normal despite the hardship, and that locals will rebuild and renew what has been ruined together.

2024

