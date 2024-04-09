https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/russian-cossacks-to-macron-your-government-is-still-supporting-nazis-1117832761.html
Russian Cossacks to Macron: Your Government Is Still Supporting Nazis
As the Kiev regime keeps shelling civilian infrastructure and targeting people in Russia’s new regions and border territories, the number of innocent victims rises day after day.
In his video message, Dyakonov demonstrated the aftermath of French 'aid' that is used against local people in flagrant violation of the commonly recognized laws of warfare.
"Gentlemen of France, your government is still supporting the [neo-]Nazis [in Kiev], even now. Isn't that right, Mr. Macron?" Dyakonov pointed out.
The officer reminded the French leadership that Cossacks have great experience in dealing with France, as they were the first Russian forces to seize Paris in 1814. He added that France should not challenge them again.
"Learn the Russian language, it will come in handy," the ataman (Cossack leader) concluded to Macron.
Finally, he vowed that life in Donbass will soon return to normal despite the hardship, and that locals will rebuild and renew what has been ruined together.
16:01 GMT 09.04.2024 (Updated: 16:06 GMT 09.04.2024)
As the Kiev regime keeps shelling civilian infrastructure and targeting people in Russia’s new regions and border territories, the number of innocent victims rises day after day.
A historic Cossack house called a 'kuren' has been destroyed by a Ukrainian attack
in Donbass, prompting senior Cossack leader Nikolai Dyakonov
to address French President Emmanuel Macron and the French nation.
In his video message, Dyakonov
demonstrated the aftermath of French ‘aid’
that is used against local people in flagrant violation of the commonly recognized laws of warfare.
“Gentlemen of France, your government is still supporting the [neo-]Nazis [in Kiev], even now. Isn’t that right, Mr. Macron?” Dyakonov pointed out.
The officer reminded the French leadership
that Cossacks have great experience in dealing with France, as they were the first Russian forces
to seize Paris in 1814. He added that France should not challenge them again.
“Learn the Russian language, it will come in handy,” the ataman (Cossack leader) concluded to Macron.
Finally, he vowed that life in Donbass
will soon return to normal despite the hardship
, and that locals will rebuild and renew what has been ruined together.