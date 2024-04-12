International
Putin, Lukashenko Mark Cosmonautics Day By Meeting With Space Trailblazers in Moscow
On April 12, the International Day of Human Space Flight is celebrated, also known as Cosmonautics Day in Russia and neighboring countries. This special day commemorates the historic event when Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel to space aboard the Vostok spacecraft on April 12, 1961.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko meet the crewmembers of the 21st International Space Station (ISS) mission to commemorate one of history’s most extraordinary days.The leaders, in particular, will talk to Russian cosmonaut and the Hero of Russia Oleg Novitsky and the first Belarusian female cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.He added that Putin and Lukashenko are also expected to continue the bilateral talks that began on April 11.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Putin, Lukashenko Mark Cosmonautics Day By Meeting With Space Trailblazers in Moscow
Putin, Lukashenko Mark Cosmonautics Day By Meeting With Space Trailblazers in Moscow
Putin, Lukashenko Mark Cosmonautics Day By Meeting With Space Trailblazers in Moscow

On April 12, the International Day of Human Space Flight is celebrated, also known as Cosmonautics Day in Russia and neighboring countries. This special day commemorates the historic event when Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel to space aboard the Vostok spacecraft on April 12, 1961.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko meet the crewmembers of the 21st International Space Station (ISS) mission to commemorate one of history’s most extraordinary days.
The leaders, in particular, will talk to Russian cosmonaut and the Hero of Russia Oleg Novitsky and the first Belarusian female cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
He added that Putin and Lukashenko are also expected to continue the bilateral talks that began on April 11.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
