IDF Destroys 3 Rocket Launchers in Gaza, Strikes Hezbollah’s Military Complex

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has destroyed three rocket launchers in the Gaza Strip that were ready to strike central Israel, and had struck Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah’s military complex in Lebanon.

"IDF fighter jets struck and destroyed three launchers containing 20 rockets that were ready to fire toward central Israel. The 162nd Division continues precise operations against terrorist operatives and infrastructure in the central Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram. Over the past day, the Israeli forces destroyed a number of Hamas’ infrastructure facilities, including a weapon storage site, and eliminated several members of the Palestinian movement, the statement said, adding that the IDF fighter jets had struck "over 30 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip." The IDF said in a separate statement that it had struck a military complex belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon. "A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a large military complex belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization containing military compounds and a military post in the area of Rihan in Lebanon," the Israeli armed forces said. The Israeli strikes follow the latest attack by Hezbollah, which fired some 40 rockets at northern areas of Israel on Friday. The rocket fire from Lebanon caused no casualties, the IDF said later in the day. The rocket fire came amid reports that Tehran may be responding to Israel's recent airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which killed several members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah has been exchanging airstrikes with Israel regularly since October 2023, as the situation in the region deteriorated dramatically after Israel announced a military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian movement launched a surprise attack and abducted hundreds.

