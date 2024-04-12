https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/lebanese-hezbollah-fires-dozens-of-missiles-at-israeli-positions---statement-1117898465.html

Lebanese Hezbollah Fires Dozens of Missiles at Israeli Positions - Statement

Lebanese Hezbollah Fires Dozens of Missiles at Israeli Positions - Statement

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Friday that it has fired dozens of missiles at Israeli artillery positions.

Earlier in the day, Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 reported that about 50 rockets were launched from Lebanon and air raid sirens were heard in several settlements in the north of the Golan Heights. "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and worthy resistance ... the soldiers of the Islamic Resistance struck enemy artillery positions ... with dozens of Katyusha rockets at 8:00 p.m. [local time, 5:00 p.m. GMT] on Friday," the statement said.The Israeli military is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and prepares to repel threats in coordination with the US military, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi said on Friday.Israeli Air Defense Successfully Intercepts Two UAVs With Explosives From LebanonThe Israeli air defense system has successfully intercepted two UAVs carrying explosives that crossed the border from the territory of Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

