Lebanese Hezbollah Fires Dozens of Missiles at Israeli Positions - Statement
The Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Friday that it has fired dozens of missiles at Israeli artillery positions.
Earlier in the day, Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 reported that about 50 rockets were launched from Lebanon and air raid sirens were heard in several settlements in the north of the Golan Heights. "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and worthy resistance ... the soldiers of the Islamic Resistance struck enemy artillery positions ... with dozens of Katyusha rockets at 8:00 p.m. [local time, 5:00 p.m. GMT] on Friday," the statement said.
17:50 GMT 12.04.2024 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 12.04.2024)
The Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Friday that it has fired dozens of missiles at Israeli artillery positions.
Earlier in the day, Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 reported that about 50 rockets were launched from Lebanon
and air raid sirens were heard in several settlements in the north of the Golan Heights
"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and worthy resistance ... the soldiers of the Islamic Resistance struck enemy artillery positions ... with dozens of Katyusha rockets at 8:00 p.m. [local time, 5:00 p.m. GMT] on Friday
," the statement said.
Last week, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members had been killed in the attack, including two commanders. Iran is expected to conduct retaliatory strikes against Israel in the coming hours or days.
The Israeli military is closely monitoring the situation in Iran
and prepares to repel threats in coordination with the US military, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi said on Friday.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 33,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.
Israeli Air Defense Successfully Intercepts Two UAVs With Explosives From Lebanon
The Israeli air defense system has successfully intercepted two UAVs carrying explosives that crossed the border from the territory of Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces
(IDF) said on Friday.
"Earlier this evening, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted two Hezbollah explosive UAVs that had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the IDF said on Telegram.