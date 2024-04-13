International
North Korean Leader Hosts Chinese Parliament Speaker in Pyongyang for Talks - Reports
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed Chinese parliament speaker Zhao Leji to Pyongyang on Saturday as the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, media reported.
China’s top legislator assured Kim of Beijing's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, which he said had stood the test of time to become their common value, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said. The Chinese official underscored the importance of "strategic and long-term" Chinese-Korean cooperation, saying that Beijing wanted their "bilateral, pragmatic, mutually beneficial relationship to achieve new results." Kim echoed this sentiment, according to Xinhua, saying that Pyongyang wanted to "open a new chapter" in their relationship, strengthening ties across different spheres and exchanging experience in good governance.
13:49 GMT 13.04.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed Chinese parliament speaker Zhao Leji to Pyongyang on Saturday as the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, media reported.
China’s top legislator assured Kim of Beijing's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, which he said had stood the test of time to become their common value, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said.
"In this new situation, China stands ready to advance Chinese-Korean relations alongside North Korea," Zhao was quoted as saying.
U.S. Navy Carrier Air Wing Five aircraft are tied down on the flight deck of the USS George Washington during a joint military exercise off South Korea's West Sea on Monday, Nov. 29, 2010 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2024
Analysis
‘The Empire Is Collapsing From Within’: China, North Korea Resist West’s ‘Desperate’ Drive for War
6 March, 03:43 GMT
The Chinese official underscored the importance of "strategic and long-term" Chinese-Korean cooperation, saying that Beijing wanted their "bilateral, pragmatic, mutually beneficial relationship to achieve new results."
Kim echoed this sentiment, according to Xinhua, saying that Pyongyang wanted to "open a new chapter" in their relationship, strengthening ties across different spheres and exchanging experience in good governance.
