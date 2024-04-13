https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/north-korean-leader-hosts-chinese-parliament-speaker-in-pyongyang-for-talks---reports-1117913643.html

North Korean Leader Hosts Chinese Parliament Speaker in Pyongyang for Talks - Reports

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed Chinese parliament speaker Zhao Leji to Pyongyang on Saturday as the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, media reported.

China’s top legislator assured Kim of Beijing's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, which he said had stood the test of time to become their common value, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said. The Chinese official underscored the importance of "strategic and long-term" Chinese-Korean cooperation, saying that Beijing wanted their "bilateral, pragmatic, mutually beneficial relationship to achieve new results." Kim echoed this sentiment, according to Xinhua, saying that Pyongyang wanted to "open a new chapter" in their relationship, strengthening ties across different spheres and exchanging experience in good governance.

