Ten People Killed in Ukrainian Strike on Tokmak City in Zaporizhia Region - Governor
Ten people have been killed in the Ukrainian attack on the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, while two people are missing, the region's governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Saturday.
On Friday, the governor said the Ukrainian armed forces had opened fire against the residential area of Tokmak, killing eight people, including two children, and injuring 13 others. Earlier on Saturday, Balitsky said five more people had been pulled from under the rubble. All were said to have injuries of varying severity. Two other people remain missing, Balitsky said, adding that rescuers are continuing to search and clear the rubble.
11:55 GMT 13.04.2024
Ten people have been killed in the Ukrainian attack on the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, while two people are missing, the region's governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Saturday.
On Friday, the governor said the Ukrainian armed forces had opened fire
against the residential area of Tokmak, killing eight people, including two children, and injuring 13 others. Earlier on Saturday, Balitsky said five more people had been pulled from under the rubble. All were said to have injuries of varying severity.
"The number of people killed as a result of the terrorist attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on Tokmak has risen to 10. Rescuers have recovered the bodies of an adult and a child from the rubble," the governor said on Telegram.
Two other people remain missing, Balitsky said, adding that rescuers are continuing to search and clear the rubble.