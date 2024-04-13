https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/ten-people-killed-in-ukrainian-strike-on-tokmak-city-in-zaporizhia-region---governor-1117909256.html

Ten People Killed in Ukrainian Strike on Tokmak City in Zaporizhia Region - Governor

Ten People Killed in Ukrainian Strike on Tokmak City in Zaporizhia Region - Governor

Sputnik International

Ten people have been killed in the Ukrainian attack on the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, while two people are missing, the region's governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Saturday.

2024-04-13T11:55+0000

2024-04-13T11:55+0000

2024-04-13T11:56+0000

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye region

russia

shelling

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0d/1117909096_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_505f5ef90dc6bd0aa5a87db15a504751.jpg

On Friday, the governor said the Ukrainian armed forces had opened fire against the residential area of Tokmak, killing eight people, including two children, and injuring 13 others. Earlier on Saturday, Balitsky said five more people had been pulled from under the rubble. All were said to have injuries of varying severity. Two other people remain missing, Balitsky said, adding that rescuers are continuing to search and clear the rubble.

ukraine

zaporozhye region

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zaporizhia region, ukrainian armed forces attack zaporizhia region, tokmak, tokmak shelling, casualties