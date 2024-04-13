International
Ten People Killed in Ukrainian Strike on Tokmak City in Zaporizhia Region - Governor
Ten People Killed in Ukrainian Strike on Tokmak City in Zaporizhia Region - Governor
Ten people have been killed in the Ukrainian attack on the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, while two people are missing, the region's governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Saturday.
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye region
russia
shelling
On Friday, the governor said the Ukrainian armed forces had opened fire against the residential area of Tokmak, killing eight people, including two children, and injuring 13 others. Earlier on Saturday, Balitsky said five more people had been pulled from under the rubble. All were said to have injuries of varying severity. Two other people remain missing, Balitsky said, adding that rescuers are continuing to search and clear the rubble.
ukraine
zaporozhye region
russia
Ten People Killed in Ukrainian Strike on Tokmak City in Zaporizhia Region - Governor

11:55 GMT 13.04.2024 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 13.04.2024)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankA view shows a hospital destroyed after a recent shelling by Ukrainian troops in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Tokmak, Zaporozhye region territory, that has accessed Russia.
A view shows a hospital destroyed after a recent shelling by Ukrainian troops in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Tokmak, Zaporozhye region territory, that has accessed Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2024
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Ten people have been killed in the Ukrainian attack on the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, while two people are missing, the region's governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Saturday.
On Friday, the governor said the Ukrainian armed forces had opened fire against the residential area of Tokmak, killing eight people, including two children, and injuring 13 others. Earlier on Saturday, Balitsky said five more people had been pulled from under the rubble. All were said to have injuries of varying severity.
"The number of people killed as a result of the terrorist attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on Tokmak has risen to 10. Rescuers have recovered the bodies of an adult and a child from the rubble," the governor said on Telegram.
Two other people remain missing, Balitsky said, adding that rescuers are continuing to search and clear the rubble.
