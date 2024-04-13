https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/ukraine-prompting-poland-romania-spain-to-send-patriot-systems---reports-1117904214.html
Ukraine Prompting Poland, Romania, Spain to Send Patriot Systems - Reports
Ukraine is encouraging Poland, Romania and Spain to supply it with their own Patriot air defense systems, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
"They [the Ukrainian authorities] need seven [Patriot systems] ... But it's complicated," an unnamed source told the newspaper.Meanwhile, European leaders are reportedly unwilling to provide Ukraine with more Patriot batteries, as they need to maintain their own defense capabilities, the Financial Times reported.Polish President Andrzej Duda, in particular, ruled out further Patriot deliveries to Ukraine, saying that Warsaw could provide Kiev with more of its Soviet-era missiles, but without specifying any details, the report said. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had recently asked him for seven Patriot systems to deliver to Kiev. On Wednesday, Kuleba told The Washington Post that his "nice and quiet diplomacy didn't work," and now he planned to harshly demand the Patriot air defense system from Ukraine's Western allies.Last week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Germany's reserves of air defense systems had been exhausted and that Berlin, together with its partners, was looking for opportunities to purchase these systems for Ukraine from third countries.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is encouraging Poland, Romania and Spain to supply it with their own Patriot air defense systems, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
"They [the Ukrainian authorities] need seven [Patriot systems] ... But it's complicated," an unnamed source told the newspaper.
Meanwhile, European leaders are reportedly unwilling to provide Ukraine with more Patriot batteries, as they need to maintain their own defense capabilities, the Financial Times reported.
Polish President Andrzej Duda, in particular, ruled out further Patriot deliveries to Ukraine, saying that Warsaw could provide Kiev with more of its Soviet-era missiles, but without specifying any details, the report said.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
had recently asked him for seven Patriot systems to deliver to Kiev. On Wednesday, Kuleba told The Washington Post that his "nice and quiet diplomacy didn't work," and now he planned to harshly demand the Patriot air defense system from Ukraine's Western allies.
Last week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Germany's reserves of air defense systems had been exhausted and that Berlin, together with its partners, was looking for opportunities to purchase these systems for Ukraine from third countries.