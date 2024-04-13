https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/watch-ukrainian-troops-surrender-en-masse-after-accusing-command-of-treating-them-like-livestock-1117917882.html

Watch Ukrainian Troops Surrender En Masse After Accusing Command of Treating Them 'Like Livestock’

A leaked order aimed at strengthening discipline at the front signed by Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrsky detailed the increasingly difficult situation facing Ukrainian forces, with troops accused of sabotaging orders, threatening commanders, refusing to fire their weapons, leaving the battlefield and deserting en masse.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has published footage of nine servicemen from Ukraine’s elite 25th Separate Airborne Brigade collectively surrendering to Russian forces near the village of Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.In interviews taken after their capture, the troopers pointed to the difficult situation at the front, complained about poor operational planning, poorly trained commanders, large losses in manpower and equipment and panic among the units, and accused command of using them as cannon fodder.“The 25th Brigade’s command is treating us like livestock,” another captured serviceman said. “It’s better to surrender than die in such a ***** manner for who knows for what and why,” a third added.Footage shot by Russian forces showed the surrendering servicemen approaching Russian positions, stripping off their gear and being led out of the combat zone by Russian forces after being searched.Ukraine Armed Forces C-in-C Syrsky confirmed the desperate situation at the front in an order that was issued on April 4 and leaked to Russian media on Saturday, listing issues he said require immediate attention from law enforcement including insubordination, failure to comply with orders, threats or violence against superiors, unauthorized abandonment of positions, desertion, evasion of military service by inflicting self-harm, and refusal to use weapons.In a Telegram post Saturday, Syrsky offered an unusually frank public assessment of the battlefield situation, which he said had “significantly worsened in recent days, primarily due to the significant intensification of the enemy’s offensive actions,” which he said was “facilitated by warm, dry weather, which has made most open areas accessible to tanks.”Syrsky assured that his “personal communication” with servicemen has made him well “aware of the real scale and degree of threat from the enemy.”Facing horrific losses in two years of fighting with Russian forces, Ukraine’s parliament approved a new mobilization law this week to expand the draft, requiring all men eligible for service to appear at military registration and enlistment offices to clarify their registration data, and exempting law enforcement, police and government officials from service. An earlier draft of the legislation allowed wealthy Ukrainians to pay the equivalent of $520 US (in a country where the average wage is about $400) to avoid the draft, although it’s not clear whether the law passed this week, and yet to be signed by President Zelensky, includes that proposal. Last week, President Zelensky signed separate legislation to lower the minimum conscription age from 27 to 25.

