Escalation in Middle East to Expedite Joint Assistance Package for Ukraine, Israel - Expert
Escalation in Middle East to Expedite Joint Assistance Package for Ukraine, Israel - Expert
The newest escalation in the Middle East would likely expedite providing by the United States a joint assistance package for Israel and Ukraine, retired US Army Lt. Col. and former Vice President of the Eurasia Group, Earl Rasmussen, told Sputnik on Saturday.
The newest escalation in the Middle East would likely expedite providing by the United States a joint assistance package for Israel and Ukraine, retired US Army Lt. Col. and former Vice President of the Eurasia Group, Earl Rasmussen, told Sputnik on Saturday.Rasmussen pointed out that the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus provoked the escalation. He called that development an act of war against Iran. The question is whether Israel will learn a lesson or escalate again, and whether the US will blindly continue to support Israel and drag the entire region into conflict, Rasmussen added. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement earlier in the day, strongly condemning Iran's attack on Israel. He called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the deadly Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
06:52 GMT 14.04.2024
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles toward Israel on Saturday night after threatening to retaliate for a deadly airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that killed seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps last week.
The newest escalation in the Middle East would likely expedite providing by the United States a joint assistance package for Israel and Ukraine, retired US Army Lt. Col. and former Vice President of the Eurasia Group, Earl Rasmussen, told Sputnik on Saturday.
"The Ukraine package will be completed. I am not sure of the actual amount or details. If anything, the escalation may expedite a joint package in order to support Israel," Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen pointed out that the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus provoked the escalation. He called that development an act of war against Iran.
"Tehran was put in a position where they needed to respond," he said.
The question is whether Israel will learn a lesson or escalate again, and whether the US will blindly continue to support Israel and drag the entire region into conflict, Rasmussen added.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement earlier in the day, strongly condemning Iran's attack on Israel. He called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the deadly Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
