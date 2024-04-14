https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/escalation-in-middle-east-to-expedite-joint-assistance-package-for-ukraine-israel---expert-1117923641.html

Escalation in Middle East to Expedite Joint Assistance Package for Ukraine, Israel - Expert

The newest escalation in the Middle East would likely expedite providing by the United States a joint assistance package for Israel and Ukraine, retired US Army Lt. Col. and former Vice President of the Eurasia Group, Earl Rasmussen, told Sputnik on Saturday.

The newest escalation in the Middle East would likely expedite providing by the United States a joint assistance package for Israel and Ukraine, retired US Army Lt. Col. and former Vice President of the Eurasia Group, Earl Rasmussen, told Sputnik on Saturday.Rasmussen pointed out that the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus provoked the escalation. He called that development an act of war against Iran. The question is whether Israel will learn a lesson or escalate again, and whether the US will blindly continue to support Israel and drag the entire region into conflict, Rasmussen added. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement earlier in the day, strongly condemning Iran's attack on Israel. He called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the deadly Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

