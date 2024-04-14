https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/iran-says-retaliation-strike-on-israel-concluded-attack-hit-designated-targets-1117921963.html

Iran Says Retaliation Strike on Israel 'Concluded', Attack 'Hit Designated Targets'

Iran’s mission to the United Nations has stated that its retaliatory attack on Israel is “concluded.”

Iran’s mission to the United Nations has stated that its retaliatory attack on Israel is “concluded.”Tehran’s “military action” was a response to Israel’s “aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus,” it said in a post on the social media platform X, adding:“However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!”Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched the drone and missile assault as an act of self-defence in retaliation for “numerous crimes of the Zionist regime including the strike on the consulate section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus and martyrdom of a number of military commanders and advisers in Syria." The IRGC stated that Tehran’s attack had hit certain designated targets inside Israel.In an official statement, the IRGC clarified that it took offensive actions after “more than 10 days of silence and negligence by international organizations, especially the United Nations Security Council,” in condemning the Israeli attack on its consulate in Damascus, Syria.Here is a recap of what is known about Iran's attack against Israel.The Israeli military was cited as saying later that Iran had launched over “200 killer drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles,” but a greater majority of them had been intercepted outside the country’s borders. It added that a “small number of hits were identified”, including at a base in southern Israel, “where minor damage was caused to infrastructure”. There were no reports of fatalities.Israel’s Home Front Command lifted its order for citizens to stay near bomb shelters at about 00:00 GMT Sunday.Due to the Iranian airborne attack, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Israel temporarily closed their airspace, with several airlines suspending flights in the region.No decision has yet been taken regarding an Israeli response to the Iranian missile and drone attack, an Israeli official told The Times of Israel. It was added that a potential response would be discussed at a war cabinet meeting set for later on Sunday. Israel's response to the Iranian attack will be coordinated with its allies, The New York Times reported earlier, citing an Israeli official. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asked Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to notify the US in advance of any possible response to Iran’s attack on Israel, CNN reported, citing a US official.US President Joe Biden issued a statement on Iran’s attack against Israel after he conversed on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden condemned the attack “in the strongest possible terms”. He added that US forces deployed in the region had aided Israel in downing “nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles.” POTUS reaffirmed Washington’s “ironclad commitment” to help support Israel’s security. Biden added that there had been no attacks on US forces or facilities on Saturday, but the US “will remain vigilant to all threats”. Joe Biden stated he will convene a meeting of G7 leaders on Sunday.Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US does “not seek escalation” but will “continue to support” Israel’s defence. “I will be consulting with allies and partners in the region and around the world in the hours and days ahead,” he added.As regional powers including Saudi Arabia and Egypt called for restraint amid the escalation, UN secretary general António Guterres said: “I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation. I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East.”The United Nations (UN) Security Council is to meet on Sunday in response to a request from Gilad Erdan, Israel's permanent representative to the United Nations. The meeting is scheduled for 4 pm local time (8 pm GMT), as announced by the UN Department of Global Communications.

