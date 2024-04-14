https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/infographics-irans-operation-true-promise-launched-on-israel-1117926406.html

Infographics: Iran's Operation 'True Promise' Launched on Israel

Sputnik International

Iran launched a massive drone and missile attack against Israel overnight in response to Tel Aviv’s air strike on its diplomatic premises in Damascus, Syria, on April 1.

Over 300 projectiles were fired at Israeli territory from Iran, with assistance from Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched the drone and missile attack as an act of self-defense in retaliation for the “strike on the consulate section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus and martyrdom of a number of military commanders and advisers in Syria." The IRGC claimed that Tehran’s attack hit certain "designated targets" inside Israel, including the Nevatim Air Base in the al-Naqab desert.Israel's military stated that 99% of the projectiles were intercepted. The United States, Britain, France, and Jordan helped Israel intercept the barrage of drones and missiles that Iran fired, according to officials. Check out Sputnik infographics to find out more.

