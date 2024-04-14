https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/strike-on-israel-shows-us-bases-near-iran-are-achilles-heel---analyst-1117924035.html

Strike on Israel Shows US Bases Near Iran Are 'Achilles Heel’ - Analyst

Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel from its own territory is a sign that it could all “escalate out of control,” Michael Maloof, a former senior security analyst in the office of the US secretary of defense, told Sputnik.

Iran’s massive retaliatory attack on Israel from its own territory is a sign that the conflict could “escalate out of control.” Michael Maloof, a former senior security analyst in the office of the US secretary of defense, told Sputnik that the first ever direct Iranian attack on Israel set a dangerous precedent.Iran’s assault, which it stated was an act of “self-defense” after the Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus, was originally intended to be a “limited” one, said Maloof.Iran first sent in “swarms of drones with lights on as a sign of psychological warfare,” but sending in cruise and ballistic missiles by Tehran was a “distinct escalation,” said Maloof.The scale of Iran’s attack on Israel suggests that Tehran was sending a message, demonstrating that it possesses “extraordinary capabilities,” said Maloof."They have built up their missile capabilities extraordinarily, they have drones, cruise missiles, and some of the most accurate ballistic missiles in the region right now," he added."I think that if Israel were to retaliate, then I think they would engage the more sophisticated missiles and hypersonics, potentially, if they have them," He added. "Then you're talking some very serious escalation in the entire region. It's already unprecedented, but this escalation could be even ratcheted up that could conceivably bring in other and extend beyond just this region."All signs point to the potential of a larger regional war erupting, Maloof warned, adding that everything now depends on Israel's reaction. "Is this a tit-for-tat, a one-on-one, or a further escalation?" he asked. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is prepared to “continue an endless war in the region,” suggested Maloof, adding that he “knows he had the US backing,” and could opt to strike now, taking advantage of this "window of opportunity."“He may not get such an opportunity under a potential Trump administration coming in [after the US elections in November]," said the expert.Looking at possible scenarios for Israel’s response, he noted that Tel Aviv had already stated publicly an intention to "go after the nuclear sites in Iran."“That is going to be exceedingly difficult, plus I don’t know that they have the power projection to do that on any consistent basis, and secondly, I don’t believe they have the so-called ‘bunker busters’ that would be needed to be able to drill down through the mountains to reach those facilities. The US has been reluctant to give Israel these bunker buster [munitions]," said Maloof.As for the US, it has already “gotten sucked into this,” Maloof noted.“There is already a call in Congress to put on fast-track the legislation to approve new ordinance, and the $14 billion for Israel,” said the pundit. He remarked that the Pentagon might “empty its stockpiles to provide support to Israel,” and recalled that besides giving Israel bombs and artillery, the US supports its Iron Dome air defense system, whose missiles will need to be replenished.According to the ex-Pentagon analyst, much now also depends upon what stockpiles Iran has and "with what consistency they can keep sending these wave after wave of drones and ballistic missiles... Ultimately, if they have them, the hypersonics... and there's no defense against hypersonics. Not even Israel's ‘Arrow’ system, which is designed to deal with ballistic missiles... And apparently, that's been engaged tonight, as well as the Iron Dome."The United Nations (UN) Security Council is to meet on Sunday in response to a request from Gilad Erdan, Israel's permanent representative to the United Nations. The meeting is scheduled for 4 pm New York time (2000 GMT), as announced by the UN Department of Global Communications.“I'm hoping that the UN Security Council can take this up and maybe some adult supervision could begin to intervene in this and maybe try to bring it to a halt for now," Maloof said. "But right now, this minute, it doesn't look like it. And again, it's going to depend upon the response from the Israelis if they go directly into Iran in response."The current media frenzy surrounding the Iran strike is “disproportionately amplified compared to the actual events transpiring on the ground,” Dr Ahmed Al Ibrahim, a Riyadh-based political analyst, told Sputnik.He added that any true aftermath of Iran's strike will be discernible after a “thorough assessment.” He expressed skepticism that any Middle Eastern countries would “willingly entangle themselves in the unfolding chaos.” Arguing that “Iran's capacity to directly threaten Israel is limited by geographical constraints,” Ibrahim agreed that there is “potential for escalation.”

