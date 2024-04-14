https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/regional-war-in-mideast-unavoidable-if-israel-continues-strikes-on-iran---ex-iranian-envoy-1117923813.html

Regional War in Mideast Unavoidable If Israel Continues Strikes on Iran - Ex-Iranian Envoy

A regional war in the Middle East will be unavoidable if Israel continues strikes against Iran, former Iranian Ambassador to Germany Seyed Hossein Mousavian told Sputnik.

Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles toward Israel on Saturday night after threatening to retaliate for a deadly airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that killed seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. Israel has said Iran's retaliatory attacks on Saturday will not go unanswered. The United States and Iran have been engaging indirectly through mutual Arab countries as a means to prevent a regional war, according to media reports. The United States is reportedly demanding that Israel must consult with US officials before making a decision on any potential response to Iran's retaliatory strikes.

