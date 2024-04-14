International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/regional-war-in-mideast-unavoidable-if-israel-continues-strikes-on-iran---ex-iranian-envoy-1117923813.html
Regional War in Mideast Unavoidable If Israel Continues Strikes on Iran - Ex-Iranian Envoy
Regional War in Mideast Unavoidable If Israel Continues Strikes on Iran - Ex-Iranian Envoy
Sputnik International
A regional war in the Middle East will be unavoidable if Israel continues strikes against Iran, former Iranian Ambassador to Germany Seyed Hossein Mousavian told Sputnik.
2024-04-14T07:15+0000
2024-04-14T07:15+0000
world
iran-israel row
palestine-israel conflict
seyed hossein mousavian
middle east
iran
israel
sputnik
revolutionary guard corps
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117700719_0:69:3072:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_75c424a15a96a2935487cacba3d06884.jpg
Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles toward Israel on Saturday night after threatening to retaliate for a deadly airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that killed seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. Israel has said Iran's retaliatory attacks on Saturday will not go unanswered. The United States and Iran have been engaging indirectly through mutual Arab countries as a means to prevent a regional war, according to media reports. The United States is reportedly demanding that Israel must consult with US officials before making a decision on any potential response to Iran's retaliatory strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/escalation-in-middle-east-to-expedite-joint-assistance-package-for-ukraine-israel---expert-1117923641.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117700719_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed92a78b5e46622479ad88707e7612ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
a regional war in the middle east will be unavoidable if israel continues strikes against iran, former iranian ambassador to germany seyed hossein mousavian told sputnik.
a regional war in the middle east will be unavoidable if israel continues strikes against iran, former iranian ambassador to germany seyed hossein mousavian told sputnik.

Regional War in Mideast Unavoidable If Israel Continues Strikes on Iran - Ex-Iranian Envoy

07:15 GMT 14.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / LOUAI BESHARARescue workers search in the rubble of a building annexed to the Iranian embassy a day after an air strike in Damascus on April 2, 2024.
Rescue workers search in the rubble of a building annexed to the Iranian embassy a day after an air strike in Damascus on April 2, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / LOUAI BESHARA
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A regional war in the Middle East will be unavoidable if Israel continues strikes against Iran, former Iranian Ambassador to Germany Seyed Hossein Mousavian told Sputnik.
Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles toward Israel on Saturday night after threatening to retaliate for a deadly airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that killed seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps last week.

"The current Iranian retaliation should be the end," former Iranian Ambassador to Germany Seyed Hossein Mousavian told Sputnik. "If Israel repeats attacking Iran and/or the US joins Israel; a regional war would be unavoidable."

Israel has said Iran's retaliatory attacks on Saturday will not go unanswered.
Building hit by an Israeli air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 1, 2024. The strike that demolished Iran’s consulate in Damascus killed two Iranian generals and five officers. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2024
World
Escalation in Middle East to Expedite Joint Assistance Package for Ukraine, Israel - Expert
06:52 GMT
The United States and Iran have been engaging indirectly through mutual Arab countries as a means to prevent a regional war, according to media reports.
The United States is reportedly demanding that Israel must consult with US officials before making a decision on any potential response to Iran's retaliatory strikes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала