Russia to Insist That Talks on Transcaucasia Not Be Held in Switzerland
Russia to Insist That Talks on Transcaucasia Not Be Held in Switzerland
Russia will insist that the Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia should be held in another country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
On April 5, the 60th round of the Geneva Discussions took place. The Russian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. There are several countries which could host the talks, the spokeswoman added. It is hard to guess the outcome of the ongoing talks on the issue, Zakharova said. Russia intends to continue the efforts on finding an agreement on the matter with the support of its allies from Abkhazia and South Ossetia, she added. The Geneva International Discussions is a multilateral forum that was launched to address security and humanitarian consequences of the 2008 conflict between Georgia, its breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and Russia. The two self-proclaimed republics are recognized by Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Syria, while Georgia and the vast majority of UN member states have not recognized them.
russia will insist that the geneva discussions on security and stability in transcaucasia should be held in another country, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova told sputnik.
russia will insist that the geneva discussions on security and stability in transcaucasia should be held in another country, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova told sputnik.

Russia to Insist That Talks on Transcaucasia Not Be Held in Switzerland

08:34 GMT 14.04.2024
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia will insist that the Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia should be held in another country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
On April 5, the 60th round of the Geneva Discussions took place. The Russian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.
"The Russian side had to raise the issue of holding the Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia in another country whose authorities do refrain from taking any action that can harm the interests of any parties to this negotiation format," Zakharova said.
There are several countries which could host the talks, the spokeswoman added.
It is hard to guess the outcome of the ongoing talks on the issue, Zakharova said. Russia intends to continue the efforts on finding an agreement on the matter with the support of its allies from Abkhazia and South Ossetia, she added.
The Geneva International Discussions is a multilateral forum that was launched to address security and humanitarian consequences of the 2008 conflict between Georgia, its breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and Russia. The two self-proclaimed republics are recognized by Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Syria, while Georgia and the vast majority of UN member states have not recognized them.
