Americans' Approval of Biden's Handling of Gaza Conflict Drops to New Low - Poll

Thirty-three percent of Americans approve of US President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict between Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip, the lowest level recorded in a CBS News/YouGov survey since the start of the hostilities.

This is down from 44% of Americans who approved of Biden's approach to the conflict last October and 38% this February, according to the poll released on Sunday and conducted before Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel.The survey also found that the share of those who believe the United States should send weapons to Israel dropped to 40% from 48% in October 2023.As many as 54% of the respondents think the terrorist threat will increase for Israel, while 51% believe it will increase for the US as well, the poll showed. Three in five respondents believe the US government could do more to return American hostages from Hamas' captivity.Meanwhile, 66% of Americans who believe that things in the country are going badly point to the economy as the reason, more than wars and other developments abroad (47%). Moreover, 72% of those sampled said the state of domestic politics was to blame.The poll was conducted among 2,399 US adults from April 9-12 with a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points.

