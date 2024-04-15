https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/americans-approval-of-bidens-handling-of-gaza-conflict-drops-to-new-low---poll-1117940898.html
Americans' Approval of Biden's Handling of Gaza Conflict Drops to New Low - Poll
Americans' Approval of Biden's Handling of Gaza Conflict Drops to New Low - Poll
Sputnik International
Thirty-three percent of Americans approve of US President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict between Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip, the lowest level recorded in a CBS News/YouGov survey since the start of the hostilities.
2024-04-15T11:38+0000
2024-04-15T11:38+0000
2024-04-15T11:38+0000
americas
us
joe biden
israel
gaza strip
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
gaza violence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117629244_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_caf9c22ab67a9c6c52cb1b28fce08d03.jpg
This is down from 44% of Americans who approved of Biden's approach to the conflict last October and 38% this February, according to the poll released on Sunday and conducted before Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel.The survey also found that the share of those who believe the United States should send weapons to Israel dropped to 40% from 48% in October 2023.As many as 54% of the respondents think the terrorist threat will increase for Israel, while 51% believe it will increase for the US as well, the poll showed. Three in five respondents believe the US government could do more to return American hostages from Hamas' captivity.Meanwhile, 66% of Americans who believe that things in the country are going badly point to the economy as the reason, more than wars and other developments abroad (47%). Moreover, 72% of those sampled said the state of domestic politics was to blame.The poll was conducted among 2,399 US adults from April 9-12 with a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/strike-on-israel-just-a-slap-in-the-face-previewing-irans-true-capabilities-1117931030.html
americas
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117629244_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd22f8d54897ffff963aa49d2cb2c8c0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians
Americans' Approval of Biden's Handling of Gaza Conflict Drops to New Low - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thirty-three percent of Americans approve of US President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict between Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip, the lowest level recorded in a CBS News/YouGov survey since the start of the hostilities.
This is down from 44%
of Americans who approved of Biden's approach to the conflict last October and 38%
this February, according to the poll released on Sunday and conducted before Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel
.
The survey also found that the share of those who believe the United States should send weapons to Israel dropped to 40% from 48% in October 2023.
As many as 54%
of the respondents think the terrorist threat will increase for Israel, while 51%
believe it will increase for the US as well, the poll showed. Three in five respondents believe the US government could do more to return American hostages from Hamas' captivity
.
Meanwhile, 66% of Americans who believe that things in the country are going badly point to the economy as the reason, more than wars and other developments abroad (47%). Moreover, 72% of those sampled said the state of domestic politics was to blame.
The poll was conducted among 2,399 US adults from April 9-12 with a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 33,700 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.