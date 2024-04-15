https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/at-least-9-iranian-missiles-hit-2-targeted-israeli-airbases---reports-1117937383.html

At Least 9 Iranian Missiles Hit 2 Targeted Israeli Airbases - Reports

Five ballistic missiles struck Israel's Nevatim airbase, damaging a C-130 military transport aircraft, a runway and storage facilities, while four more missiles hit an Israeli airbase in the Negev desert but without any significant damage reported.

Five ballistic missiles struck Israel's Nevatim airbase, damaging a C-130 military transport aircraft, a runway and storage facilities, while four more missiles hit an Israeli airbase in the Negev desert but without any significant damage reported. On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1. Iranian state media reported that Iran had fired at least seven hypersonic missiles at Israel, with none of them intercepted. Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing US officials, that the US military had intercepted more than 79 drones and at least three hyperosnic missiles during Iran's attack. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.

