https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/at-least-9-iranian-missiles-hit-2-targeted-israeli-airbases---reports-1117937383.html
At Least 9 Iranian Missiles Hit 2 Targeted Israeli Airbases - Reports
At Least 9 Iranian Missiles Hit 2 Targeted Israeli Airbases - Reports
Sputnik International
Five ballistic missiles struck Israel's Nevatim airbase, damaging a C-130 military transport aircraft, a runway and storage facilities, while four more missiles hit an Israeli airbase in the Negev desert but without any significant damage reported.
2024-04-15T05:59+0000
2024-04-15T05:59+0000
2024-04-15T05:59+0000
world
newsfeed
middle east
israel
iran
israel defense forces (idf)
palestine-israel conflict
iran-israel row
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117881783_0:194:2951:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_14882bcd5456e3bba94099da756a8f2f.jpg
Five ballistic missiles struck Israel's Nevatim airbase, damaging a C-130 military transport aircraft, a runway and storage facilities, while four more missiles hit an Israeli airbase in the Negev desert but without any significant damage reported. On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1. Iranian state media reported that Iran had fired at least seven hypersonic missiles at Israel, with none of them intercepted. Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing US officials, that the US military had intercepted more than 79 drones and at least three hyperosnic missiles during Iran's attack. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/russia-slams-unsc-for-ignoring-attack-on-iranian-consulate-calls-for-end-to-bloodshed-1117933653.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117881783_111:0:2840:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9a11e0d33e869259e16552440a266465.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
five ballistic missiles struck israel's nevatim airbase, damaging a c-130 military transport aircraft, a runway and storage facilities, while four more missiles hit an israeli airbase in the negev desert but without any significant damage reported.
five ballistic missiles struck israel's nevatim airbase, damaging a c-130 military transport aircraft, a runway and storage facilities, while four more missiles hit an israeli airbase in the negev desert but without any significant damage reported.
At Least 9 Iranian Missiles Hit 2 Targeted Israeli Airbases - Reports
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - At least nine Iranian missiles have hit two of Israel's airbases during the recent attack, damaging infrastructure, ABC News reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed senior US official.
Five ballistic missiles struck Israel's Nevatim airbase, damaging a C-130 military transport aircraft, a runway and storage facilities, while four more missiles hit an Israeli airbase in the Negev desert but without any significant damage reported.
On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.
Iranian state media reported that Iran had fired at least seven hypersonic missiles at Israel, with none of them intercepted. Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing US officials, that the US military had intercepted more than 79 drones and at least three hyperosnic missiles during Iran's attack. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.