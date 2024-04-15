International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/germany-escalates-donbass-conflict-as-ukraine-admits-frontline-is-deteriorating-1117933923.html
Germany Escalates Donbass Conflict as Ukraine Admits Frontline is Deteriorating
Germany Escalates Donbass Conflict as Ukraine Admits Frontline is Deteriorating
Sputnik International
Germany offered to provide Kiev with another US Patriot air defense system Saturday as Ukraine’s military chief admitted the country’s position on its eastern front is rapidly deteriorating.
2024-04-15T00:48+0000
2024-04-15T00:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
boris pistorius
ukraine
russia
germany
donbass
patriot
patriot missile system
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117934365_0:0:3065:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8bd73871b6ff74198c4fc6ca74e93b.jpg
Germany offered to provide Kiev with another US Patriot air defense system Saturday as Ukraine’s military chief admitted the country’s position on its eastern front is rapidly deteriorating.“The enemy is actively attacking our positions in the Lyman [and] Bakhmut [Artemovsk] directions with assault groups and the support of armored vehicles,” he added. “In the Pokrovsk direction, it is trying to break through our defenses using dozens of tanks.”Syrsky attributed Ukraine’s struggles to Russia’s greater supply of weapons and military technology. Russia’s defense industry has risen to the occasion during the conflict by churning out significant supplies of ammunition. Observers have praised the quality of Russian armaments, particularly its well-respected tank building tradition.Material support for the Kiev regime has meanwhile stalled as Europe’s defense industry fails to meet demand and US backing is stymied by domestic politics.Syrsky also acknowledged a lack of effective manpower. Ukraine’s population, less than a third of Russia’s, has declined by some 30% amidst a demographic crisis after the country’s independence. The country faces a particular shortage of young men and women; the age of the average Ukrainian soldier is estimated to be 43 years old.Dry weather has granted Russian tanks easy passage over Ukraine’s terrain according to Syrsky. From the air, Moscow has made extensive use of retrofitted glide bombs and drone strikes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded Western partners to help augment the country’s air defense capacity.Germany obliged Saturday, promising to provide Kiev with a third US Patriot surface-to-air missile system after previously having rejected the request. The pledge follows a familiar pattern of Western countries eventually conceding to Ukrainian requests for armaments after publicly agonizing over the threat of escalation.Proposals have been floated for Ukraine to manufacture more of the ammunition it needs domestically, but Pistorius said Russian strikes on Ukrainian industry are already compromising its military preparedness.Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/former-us-marine-west-cant-grasp-russias-technological-supremacy-on-battlefield-1115842989.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/ukrainian-conscription-officers-assault-attempt-to-press-gang-14-year-old-1117804630.html
ukraine
russia
germany
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117934365_104:0:2833:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_256e8ff0c71ae1211480499286b4df30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany escalates in ukraine, germany gives ukraine patriot air defense system, germany ukraine patriot surface-to-air, ukraine eastern front deteriorating, ukraine admits eastern front significantly worsening, syrsky admits position is worsening, us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine, german money for ukraine
germany escalates in ukraine, germany gives ukraine patriot air defense system, germany ukraine patriot surface-to-air, ukraine eastern front deteriorating, ukraine admits eastern front significantly worsening, syrsky admits position is worsening, us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine, german money for ukraine

Germany Escalates Donbass Conflict as Ukraine Admits Frontline is Deteriorating

00:48 GMT 15.04.2024 (Updated: 00:54 GMT 15.04.2024)
© AP Photo / Mstyslav ChernovUkrainian servicemen patrol in a recently retaken village, north of Kharkov, east Ukraine, Sunday, May 15, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen patrol in a recently retaken village, north of Kharkov, east Ukraine, Sunday, May 15, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2024
© AP Photo / Mstyslav Chernov
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
John Miles
All materials
A pledge by Berlin to augment Kiev’s air defense capabilities follows a familiar pattern of Western countries eventually conceding to Ukrainian requests for armaments after publicly agonizing over the threat of escalation with Moscow.
Germany offered to provide Kiev with another US Patriot air defense system Saturday as Ukraine’s military chief admitted the country’s position on its eastern front is rapidly deteriorating.

“The situation on the eastern front has significantly worsened in recent days,” said Ukraine armed forces commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky, confirming recent media reports. Syrsky made the assessment in a post on Telegram after a visit to a part of territory of the Donetsk People's Republic under Ukrainian control, which is now a Russian territory.

“The enemy is actively attacking our positions in the Lyman [and] Bakhmut [Artemovsk] directions with assault groups and the support of armored vehicles,” he added. “In the Pokrovsk direction, it is trying to break through our defenses using dozens of tanks.”
Syrsky attributed Ukraine’s struggles to Russia’s greater supply of weapons and military technology. Russia’s defense industry has risen to the occasion during the conflict by churning out significant supplies of ammunition. Observers have praised the quality of Russian armaments, particularly its well-respected tank building tradition.
Material support for the Kiev regime has meanwhile stalled as Europe’s defense industry fails to meet demand and US backing is stymied by domestic politics.
Russian T-14 Armata main battle tanks roll down the Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2023
Analysis
Former US Marine: West Can’t Grasp Russia’s Technological Supremacy on Battlefield
27 December 2023, 23:15 GMT
Syrsky also acknowledged a lack of effective manpower. Ukraine’s population, less than a third of Russia’s, has declined by some 30% amidst a demographic crisis after the country’s independence. The country faces a particular shortage of young men and women; the age of the average Ukrainian soldier is estimated to be 43 years old.
“The second serious problem is to improve the quality of training of military personnel, primarily infantry units, so that they can make maximum use of all the capabilities of military equipment and western weapons,” said the military chief. Reports have emerged of Ukrainian troops being provided with only a few weeks of instruction after often being forcibly conscripted.
Dry weather has granted Russian tanks easy passage over Ukraine’s terrain according to Syrsky. From the air, Moscow has made extensive use of retrofitted glide bombs and drone strikes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded Western partners to help augment the country’s air defense capacity.
Germany obliged Saturday, promising to provide Kiev with a third US Patriot surface-to-air missile system after previously having rejected the request. The pledge follows a familiar pattern of Western countries eventually conceding to Ukrainian requests for armaments after publicly agonizing over the threat of escalation.
“We are supporting Ukraine as much as our own operational readiness will allow,” said German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius Saturday. Observers have questioned the consequences of Western countries depleting their weapons stocks after more than two years of arming Kiev.
Proposals have been floated for Ukraine to manufacture more of the ammunition it needs domestically, but Pistorius said Russian strikes on Ukrainian industry are already compromising its military preparedness.
Azov Battalion cadets deployed in the conflict zone in southeastern Ukraine, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2024
World
Ukrainian Conscription Officers Assault, Attempt to Press Gang 14 Year Old
8 April, 03:53 GMT
Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала