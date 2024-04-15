https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/s-korean-presidents-approval-rating-drops-to-6-month-low-of-326---poll-1117939356.html

S. Korean President's Approval Rating Drops to 6-Month Low of 32.6% - Poll

The approval rating of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has dropped to the lowest level of 32.6% since October 2023 after the main opposition bloc won a landslide victory in the general elections last week, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing a poll conducted by Seoul-based company Realmeter.

The survey found that the positive assessment of Yoon's job performance declined by 4.7 percentage points week-on-week, while public disapproval rose by 4.1 percentage points and was expressed by 63.6% of those surveyed, Yonhap reported. For comparison, in the third week of October 2023, Yoon's job performance was approved by 32.5% of the South Korean population. The new poll was conducted among 2,010 adults from April 8-12 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, the report said. Meanwhile, a separate poll showed that the approval ratings of South Korea's ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party stood at 33.6% and 37%, respectively, as of last week, the report also said. The survey on the approval ratings of the political parties was conducted among 1,002 adults from April 18-19 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. Last week, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and its satellite People Future Party won a total of 108 seats in the parliament, while the opposition Democratic Party and its satellite Democratic United Party won 175 of the 300 seats. The Rebuilding Korea Party led by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk became the third-largest in the parliament with 12 seats, while the New Reform Party led by former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok won three seats, and the New Future Party and the Progressive Party won one seat each.

