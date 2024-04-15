https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/scott-ritter-ukraine-owned-by-us-while-with-israel-its-the-other-way-around-1117944704.html
Scott Ritter: Ukraine 'Owned' by US, While With Israel It’s the Other Way Around
Senior Ukrainian officials couldn’t help but feel sidelined by the outpouring of US attention and support for Israel as Tel Aviv sought to fend off an unprecedented Iranian missile and drone attack over the weekend. There’s a good reason for that, says former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter.
President Zelensky took to X on Sunday to plead with US lawmakers not to forget about Ukraine, saying “it is critical that the United States Congress make the necessary decisions to strengthen America’s allies in this critical time” by delivering on the aid package promised by President Biden six months ago.Zelensky’s comments were echoed by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who told reporters on Monday that Ukraine also needs help from its Western partners, even if it’s not in the form of direct military help – like Israel got. “All we ask our partners is, even if you cannot act the way you act in Israel, give us what is needed, and we will do the rest ourselves,” Kuleba urged.“Let me make this very clear to the Ukrainian crowd. You see, the difference between Israel and Ukraine is that, whether you like it or not, Israel has bought and paid for the United States' support,” while Ukraine hasn’t, Scott Ritter told Sputnik.With Ukraine, it’s the other way around, the observer said.“You’ve done your ‘duty’. You created a problem for the Russians. But now you’ve become inconvenient. And we're going to stand by and let the Russians finish the job without spending any more money or providing you with much more assistance. You don't matter to us. You're not Israel. You don't own us. We're not going to fight and die for you. I hope I made that clear,” Ritter summed up.“You got a win. Take the win,” President Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that the US wouldn’t support any Israeli aggression against Iran.
“Let me make this very clear to the Ukrainian crowd. You see, the difference between Israel and Ukraine is that, whether you like it or not, Israel has bought and paid for the United States' support,” while Ukraine hasn’t, Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
“Israel, through its political action committee, AIPAC, in the United States, has pretty much bought the United States Congress. They've bought the United States presidency. They control American media. And as a result, America comes to the defense of Israel because we've been paid to do so,” Ritter said.
With Ukraine, it’s the other way around, the observer said.
“America, on the other hand, has bought and paid for Ukraine.You're not a friend. You're not an ally. You're a tool being used by the United States for its larger foreign policy and national security objectives vis-à-vis Russia. We provide you weapons only so far as it facilitates our objective of creating a problem for Russia. We don't want you to win. We don't care about you. We give you just enough to keep you going. And then we stand by and watch you bury your dead. Because we don't care,” Ritter said, channeling the sentiments of the American establishment.
“You’ve done your ‘duty’. You created a problem for the Russians. But now you’ve become inconvenient. And we're going to stand by and let the Russians finish the job without spending any more money or providing you with much more assistance. You don't matter to us. You're not Israel. You don't own us. We're not going to fight and die for you. I hope I made that clear,” Ritter summed up.
Israel received unprecedented military support from the US, the UK, France and Jordan on Saturday night, with the countries scrambling fighter jets and deploying ground and sea-based air and missile defense systems to shoot down a barrage of Iranian drones and missiles fired in response to Israel’s April 1 attack on the Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus, Syria. Despite foreign assistance and its own sophisticated air and missile defense network, some of the Iranian projectiles nevertheless managed to make it through, striking two vital Israeli airbases.
