Scott Ritter: Ukraine 'Owned' by US, While With Israel It’s the Other Way Around

Senior Ukrainian officials couldn’t help but feel sidelined by the outpouring of US attention and support for Israel as Tel Aviv sought to fend off an unprecedented Iranian missile and drone attack over the weekend. There’s a good reason for that, says former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter.

President Zelensky took to X on Sunday to plead with US lawmakers not to forget about Ukraine, saying “it is critical that the United States Congress make the necessary decisions to strengthen America’s allies in this critical time” by delivering on the aid package promised by President Biden six months ago.Zelensky’s comments were echoed by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who told reporters on Monday that Ukraine also needs help from its Western partners, even if it’s not in the form of direct military help – like Israel got. “All we ask our partners is, even if you cannot act the way you act in Israel, give us what is needed, and we will do the rest ourselves,” Kuleba urged.“Let me make this very clear to the Ukrainian crowd. You see, the difference between Israel and Ukraine is that, whether you like it or not, Israel has bought and paid for the United States' support,” while Ukraine hasn’t, Scott Ritter told Sputnik.With Ukraine, it’s the other way around, the observer said.“You’ve done your ‘duty’. You created a problem for the Russians. But now you’ve become inconvenient. And we're going to stand by and let the Russians finish the job without spending any more money or providing you with much more assistance. You don't matter to us. You're not Israel. You don't own us. We're not going to fight and die for you. I hope I made that clear,” Ritter summed up.“You got a win. Take the win,” President Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that the US wouldn’t support any Israeli aggression against Iran.

