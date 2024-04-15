International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/us-mulling-new-sanctions-against-iran-over-attack-on-israel---house-majority-leader-1117937774.html
US Mulling New Sanctions Against Iran Over Attack on Israel - House Majority Leader
US Mulling New Sanctions Against Iran Over Attack on Israel - House Majority Leader
Sputnik International
Members of the US Congress plan to consider a number of draft laws on new sanctions against Iran after the latter's attack on Israel, US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said, adding that the first bill could be submitted to the House of Representatives as early as Monday night.
2024-04-15T07:11+0000
2024-04-15T07:11+0000
world
steve scalise
middle east
israel
iran
israel defense forces (idf)
congress
palestine-israel conflict
iran-israel row
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114117368_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fb7a9e8066055d89655ea07c41f30d84.jpg
"It's a growing sentiment in the Congress that we need to increase sanctions. So we're going to be bringing a number of bills to ratchet those up and raise the stakes against Iran for their actions," Scalise told The Jerusalem Post newspaper on Sunday. The US Congress will also consider a number of bills that are related to the country's alleged use of oil sales income to fund Palestinian movement Hamas, the lawmaker was cited as saying by the newspaper. The first bill could be submitted to the House on Monday evening, Scalise said. On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1. Iranian state media reported that Iran had fired at least seven hypersonic missiles at Israel, with none of them intercepted. Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing US officials, that the US military had intercepted more than 79 drones and at least three hypersonic missiles during the attack. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/at-least-9-iranian-missiles-hit-2-targeted-israeli-airbases---reports-1117937383.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114117368_16:0:2747:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe13fee9c46a8bf13ea3a6f7f4ba3531.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
members of the us congress plan to consider a number of draft laws on new sanctions against iran after the latter's attack on israel, us house majority leader steve scalise said, adding that the first bill could be submitted to the house of representatives as early as monday night.
members of the us congress plan to consider a number of draft laws on new sanctions against iran after the latter's attack on israel, us house majority leader steve scalise said, adding that the first bill could be submitted to the house of representatives as early as monday night.

US Mulling New Sanctions Against Iran Over Attack on Israel - House Majority Leader

07:11 GMT 15.04.2024
© AP Photo / Mariam ZuhaibMajority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks to reporters after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans during which he was nominated as their candidate for Speaker of the House, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 in Washington.
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks to reporters after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans during which he was nominated as their candidate for Speaker of the House, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2024
© AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Members of the US Congress plan to consider a number of draft laws on new sanctions against Iran after the latter's attack on Israel, US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said, adding that the first bill could be submitted to the House of Representatives as early as Monday night.
"It's a growing sentiment in the Congress that we need to increase sanctions. So we're going to be bringing a number of bills to ratchet those up and raise the stakes against Iran for their actions," Scalise told The Jerusalem Post newspaper on Sunday.
The US Congress will also consider a number of bills that are related to the country's alleged use of oil sales income to fund Palestinian movement Hamas, the lawmaker was cited as saying by the newspaper.
The first bill could be submitted to the House on Monday evening, Scalise said.
Building hit by an Israeli air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 1, 2024. The strike that demolished Iran’s consulate in Damascus killed two Iranian generals and five officers. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2024
World
At Least 9 Iranian Missiles Hit 2 Targeted Israeli Airbases - Reports
05:59 GMT
On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.
Iranian state media reported that Iran had fired at least seven hypersonic missiles at Israel, with none of them intercepted. Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing US officials, that the US military had intercepted more than 79 drones and at least three hypersonic missiles during the attack. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала