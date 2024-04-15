https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/us-mulling-new-sanctions-against-iran-over-attack-on-israel---house-majority-leader-1117937774.html

US Mulling New Sanctions Against Iran Over Attack on Israel - House Majority Leader

US Mulling New Sanctions Against Iran Over Attack on Israel - House Majority Leader

Sputnik International

Members of the US Congress plan to consider a number of draft laws on new sanctions against Iran after the latter's attack on Israel, US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said, adding that the first bill could be submitted to the House of Representatives as early as Monday night.

2024-04-15T07:11+0000

2024-04-15T07:11+0000

2024-04-15T07:11+0000

world

steve scalise

middle east

israel

iran

israel defense forces (idf)

congress

palestine-israel conflict

iran-israel row

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114117368_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fb7a9e8066055d89655ea07c41f30d84.jpg

"It's a growing sentiment in the Congress that we need to increase sanctions. So we're going to be bringing a number of bills to ratchet those up and raise the stakes against Iran for their actions," Scalise told The Jerusalem Post newspaper on Sunday. The US Congress will also consider a number of bills that are related to the country's alleged use of oil sales income to fund Palestinian movement Hamas, the lawmaker was cited as saying by the newspaper. The first bill could be submitted to the House on Monday evening, Scalise said. On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1. Iranian state media reported that Iran had fired at least seven hypersonic missiles at Israel, with none of them intercepted. Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing US officials, that the US military had intercepted more than 79 drones and at least three hypersonic missiles during the attack. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/at-least-9-iranian-missiles-hit-2-targeted-israeli-airbases---reports-1117937383.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

members of the us congress plan to consider a number of draft laws on new sanctions against iran after the latter's attack on israel, us house majority leader steve scalise said, adding that the first bill could be submitted to the house of representatives as early as monday night.