China's GDP Grows by 5.3% in 1st Quarter of 2024 - Statistics Bureau
China's GDP Grows by 5.3% in 1st Quarter of 2024 - Statistics Bureau
China's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 5.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics of China said on Tuesday.
In 2023, China's GDP grew by 5.2% and reached 126.058 trillion yuan.Earlier experts told Sputnik that China will most likely overtake the US as the world's top economy by 2035 provided that Beijing maintains its GDP growth of about 5% annually in the next few years.Reports on Chinese economy cite yuan appreciation and internationalization as drivers of growth.
06:32 GMT 16.04.2024
Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / GREG BAKER
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 5.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics of China said on Tuesday.
In 2023, China's GDP grew by 5.2% and reached 126.058 trillion yuan.
"According to preliminary data, China’s GDP for the first quarter of 2024 amounted to 29.629 trillion yuan ($4.09 trillion), an annual growth rate of 5.3%," the agency said.
Economy
Economy
Growing Use Of Yuan In Russia-China Trade 'Eroding Dollar Dominance'
27 September 2023, 13:24 GMT
Earlier experts told Sputnik that China will most likely overtake the US as the world's top economy by 2035 provided that Beijing maintains its GDP growth of about 5% annually in the next few years.
Reports on Chinese economy cite yuan appreciation and internationalization as drivers of growth.
