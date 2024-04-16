International
Hamas Rejects All Clauses of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
Hamas Rejects All Clauses of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
Palestinian movement Hamas has rejected all clauses of the latest hostage deal proposal, increasing the number of Palestinian prisoners, who have to be released by Israel as part of the agreement, Israeli newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Israeli official.
In addition, Hamas is ready to release only about 20 hostages - women and men over 50 - as part of the first stage of the agreement, the report said. The movement also demands that Israel agree to a six-week ceasefire before Hamas releases these hostages, the newspaper reported. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 33,700 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.
MOSCOW(Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas has rejected all clauses of the latest hostage deal proposal, increasing the number of Palestinian prisoners, who have to be released by Israel as part of the agreement, Israeli newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Israeli official.
In addition, Hamas is ready to release only about 20 hostages - women and men over 50 - as part of the first stage of the agreement, the report said. The movement also demands that Israel agree to a six-week ceasefire before Hamas releases these hostages, the newspaper reported.
"[Hamas head in the Gaza Strip, Yahya] Sinwar doesn’t want a deal. He doesn’t care if Gazans continue to suffer, even after extraordinary Israeli flexibility regarding all the parameters of the American proposal," the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 33,700 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.
