Sanctions Slapped on Russian Metals Hurt West and Undermine Dollar’s Dominance

The joint sanction action by the US and the UK against Russian aluminum, copper and nickel exports damages Western economies. The effect on Russian metal industry is less dramatic, and most benefits go to China.

2024-04-16T19:21+0000

2024-04-16T19:21+0000

2024-04-16T20:00+0000

Last Friday, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed a ban on imports of Russian-made metals. Trading of Russian aluminum, copper and nickel is prohibited at the London Metal Exchange (LME) and Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).Most of the experts agree that in this situation, the Shanghai Metals Market (SMM) will most likely get more supplies from Russia, and they will be traded in Chinese yuan. Chinese traders and other involved parties in the reorientation of Russian exports from West to East have all the reasons to be happy about it.Dr. John Gong, professor at the University of International Business and Economics, and also a China Forum expert, indeed expects Chinese traders and China as a nation to benefit from the new arrangement.For Russia, the positive side of the Western sanctions against its metal industry lies in higher world prices for the Russian-made metal products.On the first day after the announcement of this Anglo-American move against Russian metal exports, prices for aluminum soared by 4.9% at LME in London. When the trade resumed on Monday the prices rose further by 5.44%, as compared to the “pre-sanction” level. Nickel rose by 8.8%.The explosion of prices can make sanctions against the Russian metal industry senseless, since Russian companies will compensate their losses via gains from higher prices.In fact, the West gave Russian companies time and incentive to reorient their exports to China by gradually making its sanctions against Russian industries more and more punitive between 2014 and 2024.Coupled with US sanctions imposed on Oleg Deripaska, the CEO of the RusAL, Russia’s biggest aluminum trader, the American campaign created a very bad environment for the Russian metallurgical business in the US, which once flourished in the mid-2010s.Dr. Gong underscored that the US is shooting itself in the foot with its sanctions against Russian metals. Not only are Americans depriving themselves of Russian aluminum, nickel and copper, they are also undermining the dominance of dollar.Most of the observers say that the process of Russia’s reorienting its business to Asia actually started quite a few years ago. Now this process will just be brought to rapid completion.Thomas Pauken, too, shared the observers’ views, recalling when anti-Russian sanctions not only helped the Chinese economy, but also led to de-dollarization of trade between Russia and China, among other countries.

