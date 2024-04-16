https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/ukraine-loses-up-to-630-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1117957294.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 630 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day

Ukraine has lost up to 630 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Enemy losses amounted to up to 630 military personnel, an armored combat vehicle and four vehicles [in the Donetsk direction]," the ministry said in a statement. Kiev has also lost over 380 soldiers in the Avdeyevka direction over the given period, the ministry added.According to the data provided by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, since the start of special military operation Ukraine has lost more than 444,000 soldiers.

