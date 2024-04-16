https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/ukrainian-special-services-behind-attempted-murder-of-opposition-blogger-shariy---source-1117957799.html

Ukrainian Special Services Behind Attempted Murder of Opposition Blogger Shariy - Source

Ukrainian Special Services Behind Attempted Murder of Opposition Blogger Shariy - Source

The Ukrainian intelligence service was behind the attempted assassination of Anatoly Shariy, a Ukrainian blogger and a staunch critic of the Kiev regime, who resides in Spain, a source in Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The circumstances of the organization of the attempted murder of popular Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy, who lives in Spain, have been established. Once again, Ukraine's special services are behind the terrorist action against a journalist undesirable to the Kiev regime," the source said. Spanish law enforcement officials did not take the investigation into the circumstances of the assassination attempt seriously, the source said, adding that they did not go to inspect the scene of the assassination attempt and did not interview witnesses.

