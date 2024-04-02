https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/us-and-ukrainian-elites-formed-criminal-group-to-wage-anti-russia-terror-campaign-1117702952.html

US and Ukrainian Elites Formed 'Criminal Group' to Wage Anti-Russia Terror Campaign

A group of Russian lawmakers has issued a statement calling for the country's Investigative Committee and the Russian Prosecutor General's Office to look into the possible involvement of foreign government officials and intelligence officers in terrorist attacks perpetrated in Russia.

Russia's lawmakers have insisted that their statement “refers to facts and events confirming the existence of an organized criminal (terrorist) group consisting of top US officials,” leaders of the NATO and of some of the bloc’s member-states, Biden’s Ukrainian business partners and, last but not least, Ukraine’s political leadership and officers of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).Among other things, the statement takes note of Seymour Hersh’s expose that identified the United States as the party responsible for the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline destruction in September 2022.The lawmakers specifically noted how Hersh concluded that “the highest political, military and intelligence leadership of the United States carried out a series of meetings and activities aimed at planning the operation to destroy the Nord Streams.”The statement also indicated that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate were involved in planning and carrying out acts of terrorism in Russia, such as the murders of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin’s daughter Daria in 2022 and journalist Vladlen Tatarsky in 2023, the bombing of the Crimean Bridge in 2022 and the attacks on Belgorod in 2023 and 2024.They also alleged that these agencies had a hand in the death of US journalist Gonzalo Lira who died in a Ukrainian jail after being detained “on trumped-up charges for spreading ‘pro-Russian theses’” on social media.Meanwhile, the infamous Ukrainain natural gas company Burisma – the very same Burisma that previously employed Joe Biden’s son Hunter – provided Kiev with funds that were apparently used to produce drones that were later used by Ukraine to launch terrorist strikes against Russian population centers.In exchange for this generous “donation,” the Ukrainian government allegedly stopped its inquiry into the corrupt practices of Burisma’s owner Mykola Zlochevsky.The statement’s authors thus asked the Investigative Committee to look into these allegations and to “bring individuals and legal entities involved in the financing of terrorism to justice.”

