US Army Secretary Says Ukraine Running ‘Very Low’ on Patriot Interceptors
Ukraine is in dire need of ammunition and running "very low" on Patriot interceptors amid a stalemate in Congress regarding the supplemental bill with additional aid for Kiev, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Tuesday.
"The Ukrainians are in dire need [of US funding]. They are running very low on ammunition, they are running very low on Patriot interceptors," Wormuth said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing. While the United States has already invested a billion dollars in its organic military-industrial base to increase the production of 155mm ammunition, it will not be able to reach its target of 100,000 rounds per month without the supplemental funding, Wormuth added. Russia has been conducting a special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the special operation aims to protect people subjected to genocide for eight years by the Kiev regime. Putin said the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbass and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security. Russia has sent a note to NATO regarding arms supplies to Ukraine while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target.
Ukraine is in dire need of ammunition and running "very low" on Patriot interceptors amid a stalemate in Congress regarding the supplemental bill with additional aid for Kiev, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Tuesday.
"The Ukrainians are in dire need [of US funding]. They are running very low on ammunition, they are running very low on Patriot interceptors," Wormuth said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.
While the United States has already invested
a billion dollars in its organic military-industrial base to increase the production of 155mm ammunition
, it will not be able to reach its target of 100,000 rounds per month
without the supplemental funding, Wormuth added.
Congress has been deadlocked for months over a foreign aid supplemental bill that would provide funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. While the Senate approved a $95 billion version of the bill last month, House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to bring it to the House floor for a vote.
Russia has been conducting a special military operation
since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the special operation aims to protect people subjected to genocide for eight years by the Kiev regime. Putin said the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbass
and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.
Russia has sent a note to NATO regarding arms supplies to Ukraine while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine
will become a legitimate target.