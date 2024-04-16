https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/us-imperialism-is-trapped-us-and-iranian-officials-reportedly-held-talks-on-nuclear-program-1117951204.html

'US Imperialism is Trapped': US & Iranian Officials Reportedly Held Talks on Nuclear Program

During the talks, the US “made it clear that Iran will pay a heavy price” should they acquire 90% uranium enrichment, sources said.

Last month, US and Iranian officials held indirect talks in Oman to discuss Tehran’s nuclear program and other issues, according to a recent report from an American news source. The talks represent the first indirect engagement between the US and Iran, after White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk traveled to Oman secretly on May 8 for the talks with Omani officials.During the talks, the US “made it clear that Iran will pay a heavy price” should they acquire 90% uranium enrichment, sources said.Dr. Gerald Horne, who holds the John Jay and Rebecca Moores Chair of History and African-American studies at the University of Houston, joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Monday. Horne suggested that US imperialism is “trapped” following an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.“Israel has a problem in Gaza with a tattered global image, and so they decided to enlarge the problem, by, on April 1st attacking the Iranian legation in Syria. Iran, obviously, had the right to reply and respond and has done so in a measured manner.”Sputnik’s Garland Nixon noted that about three quarters of American voters aged 18 to 29 disapprove of the way US President Joe Biden is handling the Gaza war, citing recent polls.Recent polls also found that overall, registered voters say they favor Trump over Biden, for the upcoming US presidential election, by about two percentage points. About 46% of registered voters said they trust the job of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to Trump compared to 38 who said the same about Biden.

