'It Sets Precedent': Israel's Conflict With Iran Shows Potential to Spiral

Maloof joined Sputnik's Fault Lines on Monday. Speaking to the show's hosts, Maloof said that the Israelis attack on a diplomatic compound has set a precedent for how other countries may approach foreign affairs.

On Saturday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said. The attack was a response to Israel’s airstrike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital in early April. According to the IDF, Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.It was later reported that at least nine Iranian missiles hit two of Israel’s air bases during the attack, damaging infrastructure. Five ballistic missiles hit Israel’s Nevatim air base, damaging a C-130 military transport aircraft, a runway and storage facilities, while four more missiles hit an Israeli air base in the Negev desert, though no significant damage was reported.Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, an author and political commentator, joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Monday. Speaking to the show’s hosts, Maloof said that the Israelis attack on a diplomatic compound has set a precedent for how other countries may approach foreign affairs.“The fact that the Israelis attacked a diplomatic compound, there is an international convention on consulates to protect them. No matter whether they're friend or foe, you don't attack consulates. Now, the fact that Israelis did this means that all other consulates of every country are going to be fair game if you don't like them,” the former senior security policy analyst said. “That's what this is. It sets precedent. International law set by precedent.”Sputnik’s Melik Abdul then asked whether Israel wanted to involve the US in a larger, regional war.“The Israelis would not have done it unless and until they knew they had the US where they wanted them in terms of commitment. Not only logistically but financially, and that's when they made their move and to bomb a diplomatic facility with impunity the way they did in another country, another sovereign country, I might add,” answered Maloof.“I think that this is something that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has been savoring and salivating over for some time. He wanted to get the US engaged. He's done that even though Biden says, well, we're not going to support any offensive effort against Iran. But, once attacks begin, how do you distinguish between offense and defense?” Maloof continued.When asked what could happen next regarding a potential retaliation from Israel, Maloof responded that he has been hearing conflicting reports.“Number one I'm hearing, into this morning, is that they're still mulling over what reaction they're gonna have in retaliation. But on the other hand, The Times of Israel published a story saying that in the conversation between Biden and Netanyahu, Netanyahu agreed that he would not launch a counterattack,” said Maloof of Israel.“Biden has laid the groundwork that we will not agree to work with them on an offensive, but what happens if Israel starts it anyway? Are we going to say, ‘no, we're not doing it’? No, we're not. I mean, the repercussions in this country would be very, very great, particularly in the Congress,” Maloof said. “And so, Netanyahu's basically going to call Biden's bluff and I think that Netanyahu will win.”It was reported on Monday that Netanyahu had asked the IDF to list possible targets in Iran to send a “message” to Tehran without causing casualties. Israel could strike Iran with a cyberattack, for instance. Israel reportedly wants to attack Iran in a way that would not anger its allies or undermine opportunities of building an alliance against Iran.“We see [Antony] Blinken running around all the time and he might as well just stay home because he's totally useless. So, there's no projection of strength and authority coming out of this administration and Netanyahu and other countries have picked up on that.”

