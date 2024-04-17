https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/china-holding-live-fire-drills-near-myanmar-border-from-wednesday---military-1117971094.html

China Holding Live-Fire Drills Near Myanmar Border From Wednesday - Military

Sputnik International

China is carrying out live-fire exercises on the border with Myanmar from Wednesday, the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) said.

The drills are expected to test the Chinese troops' reconnaissance, control, early warning and air defense strike capabilities, the statement said.The Chinese military is always ready to respond to emergencies, "resolutely defend the country's sovereignty, border stability and the safety of people's lives and property," the statement added. China previously held live-fire exercises on the border with Myanmar from April 2-3.

