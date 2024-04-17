China Holding Live-Fire Drills Near Myanmar Border From Wednesday - Military

International
Military
China Holding Live-Fire Drills Near Myanmar Border From Wednesday
China is carrying out live-fire exercises on the border with Myanmar from Wednesday, the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) said.
The drills are expected to test the Chinese troops' reconnaissance, control, early warning and air defense strike capabilities, the statement said.The Chinese military is always ready to respond to emergencies, "resolutely defend the country's sovereignty, border stability and the safety of people's lives and property," the statement added. China previously held live-fire exercises on the border with Myanmar from April 2-3.
china-myanmar, china drills, pla, chinese army, china drills myanmar, pla drills
06:33 GMT 17.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / STR
© AFP 2023 / STR
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is carrying out live-fire exercises on the border with Myanmar from Wednesday, the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) said.
The drills are expected to test the Chinese troops' reconnaissance, control, early warning and air defense strike capabilities, the statement said.
"In accordance with the annual exercise plan, the Southern Theater Command of the PLA has been conducting live-fire air defense exercises on the Chinese side of the China-Myanmar border with the participation of ground forces and air forces from April 17," the military command said in a statement on WeChat.
The Chinese military is always ready to respond to emergencies, "resolutely defend the country's sovereignty, border stability and the safety of people's lives and property," the statement added.
China previously held live-fire exercises on the border with Myanmar from April 2-3.
