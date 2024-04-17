https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/china-holding-live-fire-drills-near-myanmar-border-from-wednesday---military-1117971094.html
China Holding Live-Fire Drills Near Myanmar Border From Wednesday - Military
China Holding Live-Fire Drills Near Myanmar Border From Wednesday - Military
Sputnik International
China is carrying out live-fire exercises on the border with Myanmar from Wednesday, the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) said.
2024-04-17T06:33+0000
2024-04-17T06:33+0000
2024-04-17T06:33+0000
military
china
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
myanmar
pla
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083376625_0:22:3071:1749_1920x0_80_0_0_63d311a58ec4700fe3ca881e8cb8101e.jpg
The drills are expected to test the Chinese troops' reconnaissance, control, early warning and air defense strike capabilities, the statement said.The Chinese military is always ready to respond to emergencies, "resolutely defend the country's sovereignty, border stability and the safety of people's lives and property," the statement added. China previously held live-fire exercises on the border with Myanmar from April 2-3.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/myanmar-interested-in-brics-blocs-work-on-single-currency---investment-minister-1116885046.html
china
myanmar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083376625_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29821d45045cfc1af6e7ca178a6689bd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china-myanmar, china drills, pla, chinese army, china drills myanmar, pla drills
china-myanmar, china drills, pla, chinese army, china drills myanmar, pla drills
China Holding Live-Fire Drills Near Myanmar Border From Wednesday - Military
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is carrying out live-fire exercises on the border with Myanmar from Wednesday, the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) said.
The drills are expected to test the Chinese troops' reconnaissance, control, early warning and air defense strike capabilities, the statement said.
"In accordance with the annual exercise plan, the Southern Theater Command of the PLA has been conducting live-fire air defense exercises on the Chinese side of the China-Myanmar border with the participation of ground forces and air forces from April 17," the military command said in a statement on WeChat.
The Chinese military is always ready to respond to emergencies, "resolutely defend the country's sovereignty, border stability and the safety of people's lives and property," the statement added.