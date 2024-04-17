International
EU Increased Purchases of Russian Fertilizers to a Maximum Since December 2022
In February, the European Union increased imports of Russian fertilizers to €167 million ($177 million), maximum since December 2022. Purchases from Belgium grew the most, according to Sputnik’s calculations based on the European statistics.
In February the EU purchased 521.3 thousand tons of Russian fertilizers for €167.4 million ($177 million), which is 16% more in physical and 21% in monetary terms than the purchases in the previous month. This was the highest since December 2022, when €185.3 million worth of fertilizers were purchased.Purchases grew most from Belgium - almost five times, to €24 million. Romania increased them by 2.4 times - to €10.3 million, and Bulgaria - by 2.1 times, to €5.2 million. Imports of Russian fertilizers from Germany increased by 1.8 times, which by the winter’s end imported Russian fertilizers for €20 million.Poland remains the largest buyer for the third month in a row, increasing imports by 38% in February to €44 million, which was the highest since December 2021.
A man holding grains of single superphosphate fertilizer scooped out of a bag
A man holding grains of single superphosphate fertilizer scooped out of a bag
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
In February, the European Union increased imports of Russian fertilizers to €167 million ($177 million), maximum since December 2022. Purchases from Belgium grew the most, according to Sputnik's calculations based on the European statistics.
In February the EU purchased 521.3 thousand tons of Russian fertilizers for €167.4 million ($177 million), which is 16% more in physical and 21% in monetary terms than the purchases in the previous month. This was the highest since December 2022, when €185.3 million worth of fertilizers were purchased.
Purchases grew most from Belgium - almost five times, to €24 million. Romania increased them by 2.4 times - to €10.3 million, and Bulgaria - by 2.1 times, to €5.2 million. Imports of Russian fertilizers from Germany increased by 1.8 times, which by the winter’s end imported Russian fertilizers for €20 million.
Poland remains the largest buyer for the third month in a row, increasing imports by 38% in February to €44 million, which was the highest since December 2021.
