EU Increased Purchases of Russian Fertilizers to a Maximum Since December 2022

In February, the European Union increased imports of Russian fertilizers to €167 million ($177 million), maximum since December 2022. Purchases from Belgium grew the most, according to Sputnik’s calculations based on the European statistics.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091498268_0:66:1952:1164_1920x0_80_0_0_2f2280d63b1cffe77aa58f51cbd6e8b1.png

In February the EU purchased 521.3 thousand tons of Russian fertilizers for €167.4 million ($177 million), which is 16% more in physical and 21% in monetary terms than the purchases in the previous month. This was the highest since December 2022, when €185.3 million worth of fertilizers were purchased.Purchases grew most from Belgium - almost five times, to €24 million. Romania increased them by 2.4 times - to €10.3 million, and Bulgaria - by 2.1 times, to €5.2 million. Imports of Russian fertilizers from Germany increased by 1.8 times, which by the winter’s end imported Russian fertilizers for €20 million.Poland remains the largest buyer for the third month in a row, increasing imports by 38% in February to €44 million, which was the highest since December 2021.

