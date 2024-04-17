https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/eu-increased-purchases-of-russian-fertilizers-to-a-maximum-since-december-2022-1117977150.html
EU Increased Purchases of Russian Fertilizers to a Maximum Since December 2022
EU Increased Purchases of Russian Fertilizers to a Maximum Since December 2022
Sputnik International
In February, the European Union increased imports of Russian fertilizers to €167 million ($177 million), maximum since December 2022. Purchases from Belgium grew the most, according to Sputnik’s calculations based on the European statistics.
2024-04-17T19:42+0000
2024-04-17T19:42+0000
2024-04-17T19:42+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
russian export center jsc (rec)
european union (eu)
fertilizer
russia
romania
belgium
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091498268_0:66:1952:1164_1920x0_80_0_0_2f2280d63b1cffe77aa58f51cbd6e8b1.png
In February the EU purchased 521.3 thousand tons of Russian fertilizers for €167.4 million ($177 million), which is 16% more in physical and 21% in monetary terms than the purchases in the previous month. This was the highest since December 2022, when €185.3 million worth of fertilizers were purchased.Purchases grew most from Belgium - almost five times, to €24 million. Romania increased them by 2.4 times - to €10.3 million, and Bulgaria - by 2.1 times, to €5.2 million. Imports of Russian fertilizers from Germany increased by 1.8 times, which by the winter’s end imported Russian fertilizers for €20 million.Poland remains the largest buyer for the third month in a row, increasing imports by 38% in February to €44 million, which was the highest since December 2021.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/national-made-in-russia-pavilion-to-participate-in-tashkent-medical-expo-1117959350.html
russia
romania
belgium
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091498268_400:0:1952:1164_1920x0_80_0_0_7d462702bd735f26b87480877e34a976.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian economy under sanctions, fertilizers, russian fertilizers, russian export center
russian economy under sanctions, fertilizers, russian fertilizers, russian export center
EU Increased Purchases of Russian Fertilizers to a Maximum Since December 2022
In February, the European Union increased imports of Russian fertilizers to €167 million ($177 million), maximum since December 2022. Purchases from Belgium grew the most, according to Sputnik’s calculations based on the European statistics.
In February the EU purchased 521.3 thousand tons of Russian fertilizers for €167.4 million ($177 million), which is 16% more in physical and 21% in monetary terms than the purchases in the previous month. This was the highest since December 2022, when €185.3 million worth of fertilizers were purchased.
Purchases grew most from Belgium - almost five times, to €24 million. Romania increased them by 2.4 times - to €10.3 million, and Bulgaria - by 2.1 times, to €5.2 million. Imports of Russian fertilizers from Germany increased by 1.8 times, which by the winter’s end imported Russian fertilizers for €20 million.
Poland remains the largest buyer for the third month in a row, increasing imports by 38% in February to €44 million, which was the highest since December 2021.