https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/lithuania-resumes-purchase-of-russian-grain-grain-after-six-month-hiatus-1117977275.html

Lithuania Resumes Purchase of Russian Grain Grain after Six-Month Hiatus

Lithuania Resumes Purchase of Russian Grain Grain after Six-Month Hiatus

Sputnik International

Lithuania resumed grain purchases from Russia in February after a break of six months, according to Sputnik’s analysis of data from the European Statistical Service.

2024-04-17T14:40+0000

2024-04-17T14:40+0000

2024-04-17T14:40+0000

economy

russian economy under sanctions

russia

lithuania

latvia

european union (eu)

russian export center jsc (rec)

grain exports

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/03/1115359000_0:0:3169:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_d825678374e379cec08d9dab8bfb1f76.jpg

Lithuania ceased regular grain imports from Russia in May 2023, with the last delivery in July that year. However, the delivery resumed in Feb 2024 for 12.2 thousand tons at 1.95 million euros.Meanwhile, Latvia’s import of Russian grain grew at the end of winter from 52.6 thousand tonnes at 8.7million euros to 58.8 thousand tons at 10 million euros. Overall, EU countries purchased 92.6 thousand tons of Russian grain at 16.9 million euros in February.However, Latvia would become the first EU country to impose a ban on Russian agricultural products that same month, just as EU proposed to slap punitive tariffs on the goods.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/russias-pork-industry-eyes-top-5-exporter-status-with-access-to-chinese-market-1117865069.html

russia

lithuania

latvia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sanctions, russia, lithuania, latvia, european union, rec, grain exports