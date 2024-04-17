https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/lithuania-resumes-purchase-of-russian-grain-grain-after-six-month-hiatus-1117977275.html
Lithuania Resumes Purchase of Russian Grain Grain after Six-Month Hiatus
Lithuania resumed grain purchases from Russia in February after a break of six months, according to Sputnik's analysis of data from the European Statistical Service.
Lithuania ceased regular grain imports from Russia in May 2023, with the last delivery in July that year. However, the delivery resumed in Feb 2024 for 12.2 thousand tons at 1.95 million euros.Meanwhile, Latvia’s import of Russian grain grew at the end of winter from 52.6 thousand tonnes at 8.7million euros to 58.8 thousand tons at 10 million euros. Overall, EU countries purchased 92.6 thousand tons of Russian grain at 16.9 million euros in February.However, Latvia would become the first EU country to impose a ban on Russian agricultural products that same month, just as EU proposed to slap punitive tariffs on the goods.
Lithuania resumed purchases of Russian grain in Feb 2024 after a six-month hiatus, according to Sputnik’s analysis of data from the European Statistical Service.
Lithuania ceased regular grain imports from Russia in May 2023, with the last delivery in July that year. However, the delivery resumed in Feb 2024 for 12.2 thousand tons at 1.95 million euros.
Meanwhile, Latvia’s import of Russian grain grew at the end of winter from 52.6 thousand tonnes at 8.7million euros to 58.8 thousand tons at 10 million euros. Overall, EU countries purchased 92.6 thousand tons of Russian grain at 16.9 million euros in February.
However, Latvia would become the first EU country to impose a ban on Russian agricultural products that same month, just as EU proposed to slap punitive tariffs on the goods.