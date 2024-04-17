https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/pot-wants-to-be-kettle-1117967936.html
Pot Wants To Be Kettle
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Pot Wants To Be Kettle
While Israel has operated its antagonistic acts against Iran and Palestine upon the background of unwavering US support, Kiev is determined to not be pushed to the sidelines.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky compared the Western allies’ support of Israel to that which he would like to see in Ukraine
. The Ukrainian president posted to Telegram on Monday writing, “European skies could have received the same level of protection long ago”.
Zelensky showered praise for the “allied action”, that protected Israel from Iranian projectiles by shooting them down before they reached Israel’s airspace. Zelensky claimed “no one was dragged into war” following the Western allies' response to Iran.
“It demonstrated how truly effective unity in defending against terror can be when it is based on sufficient political will. Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Jordan acted together and with maximum efficiency,” Zelensky asserted.
"European skies could have received the same level of protection long ago if Ukraine had received similar full support from its partners in intercepting drones and missiles," he added. "Terror must be defeated completely and everywhere, not more in some places and less in others."
However, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron shot back at the Ukrainian president’s plea during an appearance on LBC radio on Monday
.
"We've done more than any other country individually to help the Ukrainians," Cameron told the station. "We've trained over 60,000 Ukrainian troops, we were the first to give them anti-tank weapons, long-range artillery and tanks."
He added that to “avoid an escalation in terms of a wider European war, I think the one thing you need to avoid is NATO troops directly engaging Russian troops. That would be a dangerous escalation.”
Kiev has repeatedly urged its Western allies to provide protection from Russian airstrikes, going so far as to request a NATO-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine, according to a recent report. The US and other NATO allies have also poured billions of dollars’ worth of munitions, weapons and other military hardware to Kiev since February of 2022.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia. He said the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in Britain, Germany, Italy and other countries.