Ukraine Tells United States It Wants to Be Treated Like Israel

Ukraine Tells United States It Wants to Be Treated Like Israel

The United States’ efforts to help Israel defend against the Iranian missile attack has prompted Ukraine to declare that Tel Aviv is not the only entity in the world eager to receive US assistance and US taxpayers’ money.

The United States’ efforts to help Israel defend against the Iranian missile attack has prompted Ukraine to declare that Tel Aviv is not the only entity in the world eager to receive US assistance and US taxpayers’ money.Commenting on the attempts by the United States and several other countries to intercept the Iranian missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media that the entire world witnessed this “allied action,” which “demonstrated how truly effective unity in defending against terror can be when it is based on sufficient political will.”Zelensky’s call comes as US lawmakers appear quite eager to approve military and financial assistance to Israel while at the same time seeming a lot less willing to do the same for Ukraine.According to The Wall Street Journal, Washington’s reluctance to satisfy Kiev’s every whim has already displeased at least some people in Ukraine, even as Ukrainian officials try to refrain from criticizing the US directly out of fear of antagonizing their main sponsor.The newspaper does point out, however, that the “special relationship” Israel enjoys with the United States differs drastically from the relationship between the US and Ukraine,Recently, the Ukrainian leadership has been soliciting its Western sponsors to supply Kiev with more advanced anti-aircraft systems as Ukraine’s available air defense forces have shown themselves to be inadequate in the face of the increasingly successful Russian airstrikes.Since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, the United States and its NATO allies have provided billions of dollars’ worth of munitions, weapons and military hardware to Kiev, including main battle tanks, air defense systems, multiple rocket launchers and artillery.While much of this weaponry has already been destroyed or severely damaged by Russian forces, Ukraine has since developed a taste for foreign military aid, as the country’s own military industrial capacity has since become virtually nonexistent.

