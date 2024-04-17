https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/russian-fire-support-robot-to-get-machine-gun-boost-says-defense-chief-1117976424.html

Russian Fire Support Robot to Get Machine Gun Boost, Says Defense Minister

Russian Fire Support Robot to Get Machine Gun Boost, Says Defense Minister

Sputnik International

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu ordered to upgrade fire support robot with machine gun, so it can be used to storm Ukrainian positions in the special military operation zone.

2024-04-17T15:30+0000

2024-04-17T15:30+0000

2024-04-17T15:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian army

russian armed forces

sergei shoigu

ministry of defense

ukrainian crisis

drone war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117978347_15:0:1295:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a730165fc1d787453edcb524b3ee22be.png

Sergei Shoigu conducted an inspection of the development of robotic complexes and advanced weapons systems. During his visit, over 30 promising models of weapons and military equipment were presented to the minister.“Sergei Shoigu ordered to upgrade multipurpose robotized fire support complex … with additional machine guns so that it can be used in storm operations,” the statement says.The special military operation has served as a catalyst for innovations within the Russian defense industry, prompting companies to work tirelessly and consistently to generate new ideas and technological solutions. This has highlighted that AI-powered machines are the future of warfare and the Russian military-industrial complex is working to be ahead of the game.In February 2023, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Tsar's Wolves Military Technical Center and former director general of the Russian federal space agency Roscosmos, stated that Russia had deployed first Marker combat robot platforms in the conflict zone. The platform will be equipped with anti-tank missiles, kamikaze and target designation drones, machine guns, and grenade launchers.Another noteworthy innovation from Russia is the Sosna-N anti-sniper robot. This intelligent system scans the area for optical devices, alerts servicemen upon detection, and simultaneously attempts to disable them.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/giant-russian-stalker-robot-clears-mines-near-avdeyevka-1117810803.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Shoigu inspects the progress on robotic complexes and advanced weapons systems Sputnik International Shoigu inspects the progress on robotic complexes and advanced weapons systems 2024-04-17T15:30+0000 true PT0M24S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

drone wars, wars robots, shoigu robots, special operation robots, robot machine gun