Russian Fire Support Robot to Get Machine Gun Boost, Says Defense Minister
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu ordered to upgrade fire support robot with machine gun, so it can be used to storm Ukrainian positions in the special military operation zone.
Sergei Shoigu conducted an inspection of the development of robotic complexes and advanced weapons systems. During his visit, over 30 promising models of weapons and military equipment were presented to the minister.“Sergei Shoigu ordered to upgrade multipurpose robotized fire support complex … with additional machine guns so that it can be used in storm operations,” the statement says.The special military operation has served as a catalyst for innovations within the Russian defense industry, prompting companies to work tirelessly and consistently to generate new ideas and technological solutions. This has highlighted that AI-powered machines are the future of warfare and the Russian military-industrial complex is working to be ahead of the game.In February 2023, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Tsar's Wolves Military Technical Center and former director general of the Russian federal space agency Roscosmos, stated that Russia had deployed first Marker combat robot platforms in the conflict zone. The platform will be equipped with anti-tank missiles, kamikaze and target designation drones, machine guns, and grenade launchers.Another noteworthy innovation from Russia is the Sosna-N anti-sniper robot. This intelligent system scans the area for optical devices, alerts servicemen upon detection, and simultaneously attempts to disable them.
