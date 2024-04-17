International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining.
Speaker Johnson's Power Play: Israel, Ukraine Funding Amid Impeachment Storm
Speaker Johnson's Power Play: Israel, Ukraine Funding Amid Impeachment Storm
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including House Speaker Mike Johnson's foreign funding plan and his possible impeachment.
Speaker Johnson's Power Play: Israel, Ukraine Funding Amid Impeachment Storm
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including House Speaker Mike Johnson's foreign funding plan and his possible impeachment.
Rachel began Tuesday's show by hosting lawyer and President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles Ed Martin on the topic of the Supreme Court's examination and ruling on the January 6th obstruction case and whether or not it could be applied to those charged for the events on that day in 2021.Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute of Peace and Prosperity, then joined the show to discuss House Speaker Mike Johnson's unveiling of a separate Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel funding plan, along with his potential impeachment by members of the GOP.To open the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about Donald Trump's hush money trial, as both the defense and prosecution struggle to find jurors.In the final segment of the show, journalist and editor-in-chief of The Cradle Sharmine Narwani discussed Iran's massive attack on Israel and what this means going forward, especially at a time of increased tension between the two nations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Speaker Johnson's Power Play: Israel, Ukraine Funding Amid Impeachment Storm

04:15 GMT 17.04.2024
The Backstory
Speaker Johnson's Power Play: Israel, Ukraine Funding Amid Impeachment Storm
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the world, including House Speaker Mike Johnson's foreign funding plan and his possible impeachment.
Rachel began Tuesday's show by hosting lawyer and President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles Ed Martin on the topic of the Supreme Court's examination and ruling on the January 6th obstruction case and whether or not it could be applied to those charged for the events on that day in 2021.
Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute of Peace and Prosperity, then joined the show to discuss House Speaker Mike Johnson's unveiling of a separate Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel funding plan, along with his potential impeachment by members of the GOP.
To open the final hour of the show, Rachel spoke to lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon about Donald Trump's hush money trial, as both the defense and prosecution struggle to find jurors.
In the final segment of the show, journalist and editor-in-chief of The Cradle Sharmine Narwani discussed Iran's massive attack on Israel and what this means going forward, especially at a time of increased tension between the two nations.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
