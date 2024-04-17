https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/strikes-carried-out-against-odessa-port-infrastructure--1117971804.html
Strikes Carried Out Against Odessa Port Infrastructure
Strikes Carried Out Against Odessa Port Infrastructure
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Strikes have been carried out against Odesa port infrastructure, and all the roads have been cordoned off, coordinator of the underground network in Nikolayev, Sergey Lebedev told Sputnik.
2024-04-17T08:46+0000
2024-04-17T08:46+0000
2024-04-17T08:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian army
russian armed forces
high precision missiles
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_0:0:2177:1225_1920x0_80_0_0_7c9959524ab7ad410f3edd8e5373e5a1.jpg
"Odessa strike. In the South [district], the strike against the port infrastructure, with a large detonation and flames," Lebedev said. The roads towards the port and the embankment were cordoned off, and only ambulances were allowed through, Lebedev added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111293817_169:0:1816:1235_1920x0_80_0_0_f821964dabd454901bea8c3e1c58aee8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia strikes ukraine, high precision strike, russian strike odessa, odessa port infrastructure trike
russia strikes ukraine, high precision strike, russian strike odessa, odessa port infrastructure trike
Strikes Carried Out Against Odessa Port Infrastructure
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Strikes have been carried out against Odessa port infrastructure, and all the roads have been cordoned off, coordinator of the underground network in Nikolayev, Sergey Lebedev told Sputnik.
"Odessa strike. In the South [district], the strike against the port infrastructure, with a large detonation and flames," Lebedev said.
The roads towards the port and the embankment were cordoned off, and only ambulances were allowed through, Lebedev added.