Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Strikes Carried Out Against Odessa Port Infrastructure

08:46 GMT 17.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Strikes have been carried out against Odessa port infrastructure, and all the roads have been cordoned off, coordinator of the underground network in Nikolayev, Sergey Lebedev told Sputnik.
"Odessa strike. In the South [district], the strike against the port infrastructure, with a large detonation and flames," Lebedev said.
The roads towards the port and the embankment were cordoned off, and only ambulances were allowed through, Lebedev added.
