Strikes Carried Out Against Odessa Port Infrastructure

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Strikes have been carried out against Odesa port infrastructure, and all the roads have been cordoned off, coordinator of the underground network in Nikolayev, Sergey Lebedev told Sputnik.

"Odessa strike. In the South [district], the strike against the port infrastructure, with a large detonation and flames," Lebedev said. The roads towards the port and the embankment were cordoned off, and only ambulances were allowed through, Lebedev added.

