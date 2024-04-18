https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/argentina-requests-to-become-natos-global-partner---defense-minister-1117995607.html

Argentina Requests to Become NATO's Global Partner - Defense Minister

Argentina Requests to Become NATO's Global Partner - Defense Minister

Argentina wants to become NATO's global partner and has submitted a corresponding request, Defense Minister Luis Alfonso Petri said on Thursday.

"I met with Deputy Secretary General of NATO Geoana. I transmitted a letter of intent to him, which contains a request from Argentina to become a global partner of this organization," Petri said on X. Argentina continues to work on restoring ties that will allow it to modernize and prepare the armed forces according to NATO standards, the minister added.Under the leadership Javier Milei, Argentina is experiencing a distinct shift in its international orientation, with a notable pivot towards Western influences and the United States. This redirection involves a critical reassessment of existing ties with China and other non-Western partners, which could risk economic repercussions given China's significant investments in Argentina's key sectors. Milei's economic policies, centered on market liberalization and state reduction, have sparked debate over their potential to either stabilize the economy or exacerbate existing inequalities. While this Western alignment might open new diplomatic and economic avenues, it also challenges Argentina to balance its global relationships without alienating important existing partners​

