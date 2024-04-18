https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/france-eroding-sovereignty-by-transferring-aircraft-carrier-to-nato-command---moscow-1117992037.html
France 'Eroding' Its Sovereignty by Handing Aircraft Carrier Over to NATO Command - Moscow
France 'Eroding' Its Sovereignty by Handing Aircraft Carrier Over to NATO Command - Moscow
Sputnik International
France's decision to transfer the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier to the NATO command is another evidence of the steady "erosion" of the national sovereignty of France, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2024-04-18T09:52+0000
2024-04-18T09:52+0000
2024-04-18T11:22+0000
world
france
nato
russian foreign ministry
nuclear deterrence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107898/55/1078985543_0:76:3373:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_601cb54d3d1fbd15da771a863de65083.jpg
Last week, Rear Adm. Jacques Mallard, the commander of the French carrier strike group, said that the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier and its escort will sail under NATO command for the first time for a mission in the Mediterranean starting April 22 for two weeks. The aircraft carrier in question is named in honor of the French WWII hero and later President of France Charles de Gaulle. During his presidency from 1959 to 1969, Charles de Gaulle had a nuanced approach to NATO membership. He expressed concerns over American dominance in the alliance and advocated for French sovereignty in global affairs. In 1966, de Gaulle withdrew France from NATO's integrated military command structure, prioritizing full control over French military decisions. However, France continued as a NATO member, engaging in political consultations. De Gaulle's actions reaffirmed his dedication to French autonomy and challenged traditional Western alliance dynamics.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/what-sahel-russian-troops-replace-french-in-niger-1117896062.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107898/55/1078985543_320:0:3051:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e33f581d9d2aabb08d6cc8694c4985f5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, nato, sovereignty, de gaulle carrier group, nato france aircraft carrier
france, nato, sovereignty, de gaulle carrier group, nato france aircraft carrier
France 'Eroding' Its Sovereignty by Handing Aircraft Carrier Over to NATO Command - Moscow
09:52 GMT 18.04.2024 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 18.04.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France's decision to transfer the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier to the NATO command is another evidence of the steady "erosion" of the national sovereignty of France, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Last week, Rear Adm. Jacques Mallard, the commander of the French carrier strike group, said that the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier and its escort will sail under NATO command for the first time for a mission in the Mediterranean starting April 22 for two weeks.
"Of course, such a decision is the sovereign right of the French leadership. However, this seems to be another clear evidence of the steady 'erosion' of France’s national sovereignty, and in its most important and sensitive dimension, in the field of nuclear deterrence," Zakharova told reporters.
The aircraft carrier in question is named in honor of the French WWII hero and later President of France Charles de Gaulle. During his presidency from 1959 to 1969, Charles de Gaulle had a nuanced approach to NATO membership.
He expressed concerns over American dominance in the alliance and advocated for French sovereignty in global affairs. In 1966, de Gaulle withdrew France from NATO's integrated military command structure, prioritizing full control over French military decisions.
However, France continued as a NATO member, engaging in political consultations. De Gaulle's actions reaffirmed his dedication to French autonomy and challenged traditional Western alliance dynamics.