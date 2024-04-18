https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/france-eroding-sovereignty-by-transferring-aircraft-carrier-to-nato-command---moscow-1117992037.html

France's decision to transfer the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier to the NATO command is another evidence of the steady "erosion" of the national sovereignty of France, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Last week, Rear Adm. Jacques Mallard, the commander of the French carrier strike group, said that the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier and its escort will sail under NATO command for the first time for a mission in the Mediterranean starting April 22 for two weeks. The aircraft carrier in question is named in honor of the French WWII hero and later President of France Charles de Gaulle. During his presidency from 1959 to 1969, Charles de Gaulle had a nuanced approach to NATO membership. He expressed concerns over American dominance in the alliance and advocated for French sovereignty in global affairs. In 1966, de Gaulle withdrew France from NATO's integrated military command structure, prioritizing full control over French military decisions. However, France continued as a NATO member, engaging in political consultations. De Gaulle's actions reaffirmed his dedication to French autonomy and challenged traditional Western alliance dynamics.

