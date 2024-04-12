https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/what-sahel-russian-troops-replace-french-in-niger-1117896062.html

What Sahel? Russian Troops Replace French in Niger

Russian military specialists have arrived in Niger to provide combat training and deploy an air defense system in the country, Nigerien state broadcaster RTN reported.

The arrival of Russian military instructors was preceded by a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abdourahmane Tchiani, the chairman of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, on March 26.The two leaders discussed the situation in the Sahel region, emphasising security matters and counter-terrorism activities. The leaders agreed to intensify bilateral political dialogue and step up cooperation in a variety of areas.It is unsurprising that Russia agreed to lend a helping hand to Niamey against the backdrop of Moscow's increasing influence in Sahel, according to Akinyoade.Upon arrival at the Niamey airport, one Russian specialist told Sputnik that the contingent will provide training to the Niger Armed Forces and share counter-terror expertise with their Nigerien peers.Nigerien state broadcaster RTN also reported on the possible deployment of a Russian air defense system in the country, which the local military personnel will be taught to operate. "The Russian instructors will provide high-quality training for our military personnel to effectively use this system," stated RTN.French and American Military Not Welcome AnymoreIn the aftermath of the military takeover on July 26, 2023, which was supported by the majority of the Nigerien population, the Tchiani government demanded that the French military pull out from the region.France colonzed Niger for over 60 years until 1960, and maintained its presence in the African country long after. Paris' counter-terrorrism Operation Barkhane in the Sahel from 2014 to 2022 saw a considerable French military build in the region.In 2022 the French military was forced to leave Mali, whose government was angry that Operation Barkhane failed to reach its objectives. Citizens of Burkina Faso and Niger also expressed their opposition to the presence of French troops.After pulling out of those countries, France relocated part of its personnel to Niger — whose former President Mohamed Bazoum was considered a loyal ally of Paris.Despite French President Emmanuel Macron initially resisting Niamey's demands, French soldiers finally left Niger Republic in December 2023. The French ambassador and diplomatic mission were expelled from Niger in September 2023 following a stand-off which saw authorities cut off the embassy's water supply.On March 16, the Tchiani government announced the end of the status of forces agreement between Niger and the United States. The US maintains a drone air base outside Agadez in northern Niger that was built in the late 2010s.The Pentagon also has three similar drone bases in Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Benin. The Biden administration announced in March that it held consultations with Niamey considering the fate of its base.Sahel Picking RussiaAccording to the Russian expert, Niger's message to Paris and Washington was clear: "Either we will cooperate on some kind of understandable, mutually beneficial basis, or you are simply not welcome here anymore."Eledinov, a retired Russian military officer who participated in several peacekeeping operations, explained that while France, the US and Russia have interests in the Sahel region, it is African countries who have the final word.Some Sahel countries have chosen Russia as an ally because it can provide assistance in a variety of fields, apart from security and military-technical cooperation.Food, Oil and UraniumBetween February 2022 and March 2023, Russia supplied roughly 12 million tons of grain to African countries — despite Western sanctions — as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the plenary session “Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World” on March 20, 2023.Speaking to Sputnik in December 2023, Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamin Zein said that the country was interested in boosting ties with Russia in terms of trade and agriculture. Representative of the Pan-African Party of Niger Oumarou Abdurahamane noted in his August 2023 interview with Sputnik that Niger considers Russia a reliable partner for the launch of joint projects to develop uranium and oil fields in the country.

