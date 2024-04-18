International
Lavrov to Give Interview to Sputnik and Other Russian Radio Stations
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will give interview to Sputnik and other two radio stations Komsomolskaya Pravda and Govorit Moskva on Friday, April 19, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced.
"It [the interview] will be devoted to foreign policy issues and the current international agenda. The conversation will be conducted by the editors-in-chief of these media outlets, Margarita Simonyan, Olesya Nosova and Roman Babayan," Zakharova said at a briefing.In March 2023, Russia adopted a new foreign policy concept which was described as a new approach to Moscow's relations with the West. Commenting on the document, Sergey Lavrov stressed that the document calls out US as main instigator of anti-Russian crusade.Lavrov is one Russia' most shrewd diplomats with over 50 years experience of work in foreign policy structures.
sergei lavrov, foreign policy, lavrov interview, russian foreign policy
Lavrov to Give Interview to Sputnik and Other Russian Radio Stations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will give interview to Sputnik and other two radio stations Komsomolskaya Pravda and Govorit Moskva on Friday, April 19, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced.
"It [the interview] will be devoted to foreign policy issues and the current international agenda. The conversation will be conducted by the editors-in-chief of these media outlets, Margarita Simonyan, Olesya Nosova and Roman Babayan," Zakharova said at a briefing.
In March 2023, Russia adopted a new foreign policy concept which was described as a new approach to Moscow’s relations with the West. Commenting on the document, Sergey Lavrov stressed that the document calls out US as main instigator of anti-Russian crusade.
Lavrov is one Russia’ most shrewd diplomats with over 50 years experience of work in foreign policy structures.
