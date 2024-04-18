https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/lavrov-to-give-interview-to-sputnik-and-other-russian-radio-stations-1117990969.html

Lavrov to Give Interview to Sputnik and Other Russian Radio Stations

Lavrov to Give Interview to Sputnik and Other Russian Radio Stations

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will give interview to Sputnik and other two radio stations Komsomolskaya Pravda and Govorit Moskva on Friday, April 19, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced.

2024-04-18T08:11+0000

2024-04-18T08:11+0000

2024-04-18T09:35+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115710735_0:0:3065:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_022c3b54cbbd892c0fc13946f2b8d206.jpg

"It [the interview] will be devoted to foreign policy issues and the current international agenda. The conversation will be conducted by the editors-in-chief of these media outlets, Margarita Simonyan, Olesya Nosova and Roman Babayan," Zakharova said at a briefing.In March 2023, Russia adopted a new foreign policy concept which was described as a new approach to Moscow’s relations with the West. Commenting on the document, Sergey Lavrov stressed that the document calls out US as main instigator of anti-Russian crusade.Lavrov is one Russia’ most shrewd diplomats with over 50 years experience of work in foreign policy structures.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/lavrov-sits-down-with-sputnik-for-exclusive-interview--1115847890.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergei lavrov, foreign policy, lavrov interview, russian foreign policy