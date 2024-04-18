https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/netanyahu-not-seeking-reaching-agreement-in-practice---hamas-politburo-member-1117991840.html
Netanyahu Not Seeking Reaching Agreement in Practice - Hamas Politburo Member
Netanyahu Not Seeking Reaching Agreement in Practice - Hamas Politburo Member
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want to reach an agreement in practice and creates obstacles for this, Hamas politburo member Husam Badran told Sputnik on Thursday.
2024-04-18T09:47+0000
2024-04-18T09:47+0000
2024-04-18T09:47+0000
world
mideast
middle east
israel
hamas
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
benjamin netanyahu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116035190_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee658cf5eb68c38e759e20ad789c7e85.jpg
The United States is not an impartial mediator and is biased in favor of Israel in militarily and political terms, Badran added.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that the only path to peace in the region is two-state solution for Palestine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/scott-ritter-irans-retaliatory-attack-reestablished-deterrence-to-hold-israel-us-in-check-1117924882.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116035190_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d35727bce28e794ab21b05005ca9880.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mideast, mideast crisis, israel-hamas crisis, hamas, palestine conflict, gaza strip crisis, netanyahu
mideast, mideast crisis, israel-hamas crisis, hamas, palestine conflict, gaza strip crisis, netanyahu
Netanyahu Not Seeking Reaching Agreement in Practice - Hamas Politburo Member
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want to reach an agreement in practice and creates obstacles for this, Hamas politburo member Husam Badran told Sputnik on Thursday.
The United States is not an impartial mediator and is biased in favor of Israel in militarily and political terms, Badran added.
"The reason why this round [of negotiations] failed is the same reason why all previous rounds were suspended. In practice, Netanyahu does not want to conclude an agreement and at the same time creates new obstacles, thereby seeking to ease the pressure on him from the public," Badran said.
Russian officials repeatedly stressed that the only path to peace in the region is two-state solution for Palestine.