Netanyahu Not Seeking Reaching Agreement in Practice - Hamas Politburo Member
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want to reach an agreement in practice and creates obstacles for this, Hamas politburo member Husam Badran told Sputnik on Thursday.
The United States is not an impartial mediator and is biased in favor of Israel in militarily and political terms, Badran added.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that the only path to peace in the region is two-state solution for Palestine.
09:47 GMT 18.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want to reach an agreement in practice and creates obstacles for this, Hamas politburo member Husam Badran told Sputnik on Thursday.
The United States is not an impartial mediator and is biased in favor of Israel in militarily and political terms, Badran added.
"The reason why this round [of negotiations] failed is the same reason why all previous rounds were suspended. In practice, Netanyahu does not want to conclude an agreement and at the same time creates new obstacles, thereby seeking to ease the pressure on him from the public," Badran said.
Russian officials repeatedly stressed that the only path to peace in the region is two-state solution for Palestine.
