US Shows True Attitude to Palestinians by Casting Veto on State's Membership in UN - Russian Envoy

The United States has shown its true attitude towards the Palestinians by blocking the recommendation to admit the country to the UN. For Washington, the Palestinian people have no right to their own state, Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzia said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

"In essence it was a simple question: whether the Palestinians deserve to be part of the world family, to fully participate in all decisions of international life," Nebenzia said.The United States cast a veto against the proposed resolution on Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations is a hopeless attempt to change the course of history, the envoy stressed.However, history will not forgive the United States for its actions, the diplomat added. Earlier on Thursday, the UN Security Council convened and discussed the proposed resolution on Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations. The United States, which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, cast a veto against adopting the proposed resolution.

