'Anonymous' Hackers Claim to Have Pilfered Over 20 Gigabytes of IDF Files
'Anonymous' Hackers Claim to Have Pilfered Over 20 Gigabytes of IDF Files
Hacker collective known as Anonymous announced that it managed to breach the IDF’s cyber defenses and abscond with a vast trove of data.
The hackers claimed in a statement that they stole over 20 gigabytes of information, including over 230,000 documents.According to The Jerusalem Post, the video that accompanied the hacker group's statement appeared to show “excerpts from PowerPoint presentations featuring IDF personnel, with slides bearing logos of General Staff departments.”The newspaper, however, insists that the authenticity of the documents on display could not be immediately ascertained, adding that the IDF rated the likelihood of hackers gaining access to their computers as low.Instead, the Israeli military reportedly argued that the Anonymous statement could have been a "psychological warfare" tactic, and that if an actual breach did occur, then the hackers likely got the data off civilian computers as the IDF systems are simply too secure.Earlier in April, Anonymous hackers claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on the Israeli Ministry of Justice, which allegedly resulted in the theft of nearly 30 gigabytes of data. The group said at the time that they intend to continue targeting Israel until it stops its invasion of the Gaza Strip.
'Anonymous' Hackers Claim to Have Pilfered Over 20 Gigabytes of IDF Files

16:53 GMT 19.04.2024 (Updated: 17:44 GMT 19.04.2024)
Hacker collective known as Anonymous announced that it managed to breach the IDF's cyber defenses and abscond with a vast trove of data.
The hackers claimed in a statement that they stole over 20 gigabytes of information, including over 230,000 documents.
According to The Jerusalem Post, the video that accompanied the hacker group's statement appeared to show "excerpts from PowerPoint presentations featuring IDF personnel, with slides bearing logos of General Staff departments."
The newspaper, however, insists that the authenticity of the documents on display could not be immediately ascertained, adding that the IDF rated the likelihood of hackers gaining access to their computers as low.
Instead, the Israeli military reportedly argued that the Anonymous statement could have been a "psychological warfare" tactic, and that if an actual breach did occur, then the hackers likely got the data off civilian computers as the IDF systems are simply too secure.
Earlier in April, Anonymous hackers claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on the Israeli Ministry of Justice, which allegedly resulted in the theft of nearly 30 gigabytes of data. The group said at the time that they intend to continue targeting Israel until it stops its invasion of the Gaza Strip.
