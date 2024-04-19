https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/commercial-ships-not-targeted-by-israeli-strike-against-iran-1118009622.html

Commercial Ships Not Targeted by Israeli Strike Against Iran

Commercial ships transiting the Arabian Gulf and Western Indian Ocean were not the "intended target" of Israel's attack against Iran on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

Earlier in the day, US media reported that Israel had carried out an airstrike on the Iranian province of Isfahan in response to Tehran's missile and drone attack against the Jewish state over the weekend. Ship masters are required to report "any suspicious activity" in the region, the statement read. On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital in early April. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.

