International
LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov Gives Interview to Sputnik
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/commercial-ships-not-targeted-by-israeli-strike-against-iran-1118009622.html
Commercial Ships Not Targeted by Israeli Strike Against Iran
Commercial Ships Not Targeted by Israeli Strike Against Iran
Sputnik International
Commercial ships transiting the Arabian Gulf and Western Indian Ocean were not the "intended target" of Israel's attack against Iran on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
2024-04-19T08:55+0000
2024-04-19T08:55+0000
world
iran-israel row
iran
israel
arabian gulf
israel defense forces (idf)
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
indian ocean
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082333559_0:42:800:492_1920x0_80_0_0_e1622f99507dadf3ac9e17c35498d0da.png
Earlier in the day, US media reported that Israel had carried out an airstrike on the Iranian province of Isfahan in response to Tehran's missile and drone attack against the Jewish state over the weekend. Ship masters are required to report "any suspicious activity" in the region, the statement read. On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital in early April. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.
iran
israel
arabian gulf
indian ocean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082333559_45:0:756:533_1920x0_80_0_0_7bccdaae4e72fe1902f5867d7b421634.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran-israel row, iran, israel, cargo ships, iran attacks israel, persian gulf israel, uk maritime trade operations
iran-israel row, iran, israel, cargo ships, iran attacks israel, persian gulf israel, uk maritime trade operations

Commercial Ships Not Targeted by Israeli Strike Against Iran

08:55 GMT 19.04.2024
© Photo : Vladimir Knyaz / MarineTrafficShahr-e Kord cargo ship.
Shahr-e Kord cargo ship. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2024
© Photo : Vladimir Knyaz / MarineTraffic
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Commercial ships transiting the Arabian Gulf and Western Indian Ocean were not the "intended target" of Israel's attack against Iran on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
Earlier in the day, US media reported that Israel had carried out an airstrike on the Iranian province of Isfahan in response to Tehran's missile and drone attack against the Jewish state over the weekend.
"UKMTO are aware of media reports of an Israeli military strike against Iran. Vessels transiting the Arabian Gulf and Western Indian Ocean may observe increased UAS activity in the region. There are currently no indications commercial maritime vessels are the intended target," UKMTO said in a statement.
Ship masters are required to report "any suspicious activity" in the region, the statement read.
On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The attack came in response to Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital in early April. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had intercepted 99% of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала