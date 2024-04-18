International
Iran Struck Israel Using Outdated Missiles - IRGC Commander
Iran Struck Israel Using Outdated Missiles - IRGC Commander
In the retaliatory strike against Israel, Iran used only outdated missile weapons, forcing Israel and its Western allies to expend maximum resources with minimum effort on Tehran's part, stated Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.
"We attacked Israel using outdated weapons and minimal means. We did not deploy missiles such as Khorramshahr, Sejil, Shahid Haj Qasem, Kheibar Shekan or Fattah-2. We forced Israel and the Western camp to use maximum armaments with only minimal effort on our part," Hadjizade said, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency.In response to the destruction of the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, Syria, by Israeli airstrikes earlier this month, Iran's elite IRGC Aerospace Force attacked Israeli territory on the night of April 14. Reports indicate the involvement of several hundred missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, including Shahed kamikaze drones, Fattah and Fattah-2 hypersonic missiles. Iran's state-run Press TV reported successful hits by all of the hypersonic missiles.According to the Israeli military, Iran launched over 300 projectiles and UAVs, including some 170 drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and over 120 ballistic missiles. Israel claimed that only "a few missiles" reached its territory, causing "minor damage".Iran's chief of staff, Mohammad Bagheri, declared Operation True Promise over, but signaled readiness for a larger operation if Israel takes further action.
Iran Struck Israel Using Outdated Missiles - IRGC Commander

12:48 GMT 18.04.2024
In response to the destruction of the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, Syria, by Israeli airstrikes earlier this month, Iran's elite IRGC Aerospace Force attacked Israeli territory on the night of April 14. Reports indicate the involvement of several hundred missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, including Shahed kamikaze drones, Fattah and Fattah-2 hypersonic missiles. Iran's state-run Press TV reported successful hits by all of the hypersonic missiles.
According to the Israeli military, Iran launched over 300 projectiles and UAVs, including some 170 drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and over 120 ballistic missiles. Israel claimed that only "a few missiles" reached its territory, causing "minor damage".
Iran's chief of staff, Mohammad Bagheri, declared Operation True Promise over, but signaled readiness for a larger operation if Israel takes further action.
World
Pepe Escobar: Iran's 'New Equation' Reaches Way Beyond West Asia
Yesterday, 12:31 GMT

Israeli Minister Benny Gantz stated that Israel intends to form a regional coalition against the Iranian threat and to respond to the attack at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner. The Israeli government is expected to decide on further action soon.

