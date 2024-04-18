https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/iran-struck-israel-using-outdated-missiles---irgc-commander-1117994806.html

Iran Struck Israel Using Outdated Missiles - IRGC Commander

In the retaliatory strike against Israel, Iran used only outdated missile weapons, forcing Israel and its Western allies to expend maximum resources with minimum effort on Tehran's part, stated Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.

"We attacked Israel using outdated weapons and minimal means. We did not deploy missiles such as Khorramshahr, Sejil, Shahid Haj Qasem, Kheibar Shekan or Fattah-2. We forced Israel and the Western camp to use maximum armaments with only minimal effort on our part," Hadjizade said, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency.In response to the destruction of the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, Syria, by Israeli airstrikes earlier this month, Iran's elite IRGC Aerospace Force attacked Israeli territory on the night of April 14. Reports indicate the involvement of several hundred missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, including Shahed kamikaze drones, Fattah and Fattah-2 hypersonic missiles. Iran's state-run Press TV reported successful hits by all of the hypersonic missiles.According to the Israeli military, Iran launched over 300 projectiles and UAVs, including some 170 drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and over 120 ballistic missiles. Israel claimed that only "a few missiles" reached its territory, causing "minor damage".Iran's chief of staff, Mohammad Bagheri, declared Operation True Promise over, but signaled readiness for a larger operation if Israel takes further action.

