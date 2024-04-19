https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/elon-musk-jokes-about-us-tax-dollars-used-to-destroy-us-tax-dollars-in-iran-1118015779.html
Elon Musk Jokes About US Tax Dollars Used to Destroy US Tax Dollars in Iran
SpaceX founder and tech mogul extraordinaire Elon Musk made a joking suggesting about who the real victims of the recent attack on an Iranian airbase might be.
Musk dropped this remark in response to a post on social media network X, whose author claimed citing Iranian media that the April 19 attack, allegedly conducted by “the Israeli Air Force,” targeted an Iranian airbase that “contains multiple Squadrons of F-14 ‘Tomcat’ Fighter Aircraft.”“Our tax dollars somehow also blowing up our tax dollars,” Musk replied, apparently referring to the fact that F-14s are made in the United States and that the United States essentially bankrolls the Israeli war machine.On April 19, an Iranian base near the city of Isfahan was subjected to a drone strike possibly conducted by Israel in response for Iran’s April 14 missile and drone attack on Israeli military facilities.The aforementioned Iranian attack was conducted by Tehran in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus, Syria earlier this month.
Musk dropped this remark in response to a post on social media network X, whose author claimed citing Iranian media that the April 19 attack, allegedly conducted by “the Israeli Air Force,” targeted an Iranian airbase that “contains multiple Squadrons of F-14 ‘Tomcat’ Fighter Aircraft.”
“Our tax dollars somehow also blowing up our tax dollars,” Musk replied
, apparently referring to the fact that F-14s are made in the United States and that the United States essentially bankrolls the Israeli war machine.
On April 19, an Iranian base near the city of Isfahan was subjected to a drone strike possibly conducted by Israel in response for Iran’s April 14 missile and drone attack on Israeli military facilities.
The aforementioned Iranian attack was conducted by Tehran in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus, Syria earlier this month.