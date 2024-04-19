IAEA Confirms No Damage Caused to Iran's Nuclear Facilities Following Strikes

International
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Friday that no damage had been caused to nuclear facilities in Iran as a result of strikes on the Middle Eastern country.
Earlier in the day, media reported that Israel carried out a “limited” retaliatory strike on sites in Iran. Explosions were reportedly heard near the city of Isfahan. Later, media reported that Iran's nuclear facilities are safe and they were not a target of Israeli strikes. "IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to #Iran’s nuclear sites. ... [IAEA head Rafael Grossi] continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts. IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely," the watchdog wrote on X.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/israel-strikes-several-sites-in-iran---reports-1118005619.html
05:59 GMT 19.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Friday that no damage had been caused to nuclear facilities in Iran as a result of strikes on the Middle Eastern country.
Earlier in the day, media reported that Israel carried out a “limited” retaliatory strike on sites in Iran. Explosions were reportedly heard near the city of Isfahan. Later, media reported that Iran's nuclear facilities are safe and they were not a target of Israeli strikes.
Israel's F-35 Lightning II fighter jet flies over the Hatzerim base in the Negev desert, near the southern city of Beer Sheva, on June 29, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2024
World
Israel Strikes Several Sites in Iran - Reports
01:36 GMT
"IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to #Iran’s nuclear sites. ... [IAEA head Rafael Grossi] continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts. IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely," the watchdog wrote on X.
