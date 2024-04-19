https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/history-will-remember-us-actions-against--palestines-accession-to-un--china-1118011162.html
History Will Remember US Actions Against Palestine's Accession to UN – China
The United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have recognised a Palestinian state. Another permanent member of Security Council abstained from voting.
History will remember the US actions against Palestine's accession to the UN, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing on Friday.“In 2011, Palestine already submitted an application (to join the UN - ed.), then the UN Security Council suspended the decision due to opposition from the United States. Now, 13 years later, again due to the US veto, Palestine’s application to join the organization was rejected, the decades-old dream of the Palestinian people was mercilessly destroyed. History and the people of the world will remember these actions of the United States in defiance of all," Lin said.
The United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have recognised a Palestinian state. Another permanent member of Security Council abstained from voting.
History will remember the US actions against Palestine's accession to the UN, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing on Friday.
“In 2011, Palestine already submitted an application (to join the UN - ed.), then the UN Security Council suspended the decision due to opposition from the United States. Now, 13 years later, again due to the US veto, Palestine’s application to join the organization was rejected, the decades-old dream of the Palestinian people was mercilessly destroyed. History and the people of the world will remember these actions of the United States in defiance of all," Lin said.