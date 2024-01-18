https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/russias-push-for-palestinian-state-can-help-stop-endless-loop-of-regional-violence-1116253156.html

Russia's Push for Palestinian State Can Help Stop Endless 'Loop' of Regional Violence

Russia's Push for Palestinian State Can Help Stop Endless 'Loop' of Regional Violence

The Russia’s foreign minister has reiterated Moscow’s support for Palestinian statehood, and announced plans to present proposals to resolve the crisis in the Middle East at the United Nations Security Council next week. How will Arab World respond to Russia’s overtures? Sputnik asked a veteran Saudi foreign affairs observer.

2024-01-18T17:59+0000

2024-01-18T17:59+0000

2024-01-18T17:59+0000

analysis

russia

israel

palestine

sergey lavrov

palestinians

united nations security council

riyadh

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116252992_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_1f1f619a42033a446258336d89103b37.jpg

A lasting resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis is the keystone to regional stability, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.“The main focus of efforts should be the creation of a Palestinian state in full compliance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. The state described in these decisions would be competent and would exist in security and good neighborliness side by side with Israel and other countries in the region,” Lavrov said, speaking at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2023 on Thursday.The foreign minister announced plans to address the United Nations Security Council next Tuesday to discuss how the crisis in the Middle East can be resolved through “collective efforts,” in place of current attempts by the United States to “advance its agenda around the world.”Muslim World’s ‘Dream’The creation of a Palestinian state is the “dream” of the Arab and Muslim World, and Russia’s position on the Palestinian-Israeli crisis indicates a very good understanding of the Middle East, says Riyadh-based political analyst Dr. Ahmed Al Ibrahim.Russia’s position on Palestinian statehood is “going to be very well-received,” Al Ibrahim told Sputnik.Attempts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict have been spearheaded by the United States for some seven decades, Al Ibrahim recalled, noting that in all this time “nothing happened except destruction for the Palestinian land, and more expansion, more settlers taking lands.”Otherwise, unless a genuine, multilateral effort is launched to establish Palestinian statehood, the cycle of violence being seen today will continue indefinitely, Al Ibrahim believes.Does Israel Want Peace?“The real core of the problem is in the deep mind and the deep state of the Israelis,” Al Ibrahim stressed. “Do they want a two-state solution? We still see at the Knesset, when you enter the building, a big map – a big Israeli state from the [Jordan] River to the Sinai. If this is the creed of the Israelis, then there is no point of anybody mediating and Israel needs to work within themselves in order to come up an evolution to change their mindset and work to have a peaceful neighboring country with the Arab World supporting them. By reaching that, Israel is going to gain a lot by normalizing relationships with many Arab and Muslim countries,” he emphasized.Washington’s intransigence and blind support for Tel Aviv is another problem, Al Ibrahim said, pointing out that unlike in the case of Iran-Saudi normalization, where China was able to swoop in last year and mediate a surprise normalization deal, in the case of Palestine-Israel normalization a third country coming in and finding a resolution seems impossible. This will be the case so long as the US decides that it “cannot let their favorite ally, Israel, go,” even if it means jeopardizing their position and moral standing vis-à-vis the rest of the world.Gulf Trust in America 'Gone'The Biden administration’s unflinching stand with Israel has severely undermined its relationships with the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab World, Al Ibrahim believes.The same is the case in Saudi Arabia, traditionally one of Washington’s key allies in the region, Al Ibrahim stressed.Ultimately, Al Ibrahim said, Washington’s diplomacy seems aimed only at giving the Israelis more time to “position themselves” to try to push the Palestinians into the West Bank, Jordan, and Egypt.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/israels-army-strikes-building-near-group-of-journalists-in-southern-gaza-1116211248.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/watch-putins-full-speech-at-brics-emergency-summit-on-gaza-crisis-1115114340.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/bibis-holy-grail-why-does-israel-want-control-of-corridor-between-gaza-and-egypt-1116207292.html

russia

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what is russia's position on palestine israel, why does russia want to see a palestinian state